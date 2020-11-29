US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Sunday

Caramel a tasty dish

Race 5 18:46 Aqueduct - Caramel Swift

Caramel Swift should open her account in this Maiden Special Weight on the main track.

This Godolphin homebred caught the eye on debut when finishing second to Malathaat at Belmont Park last month. She made a four- wide move on the home turn, but could not get to grips with the game winner. The front two finished a mile ahead of the remainder. The winner has since won a Stakes race and has a bright future. I think she is open to a fair bit of improvement and should be backed at around 3.02/1 on the exchange.

Stan the boss

Race 8 20:15 Aqueduct - Stan the Man

Stan the Man is an interesting runner in this Grade 3 on the main track.

This gelding finished a creditable third to Complexity in the Grade 2 Kelso at Belmont Park last month. He had a chance at the entrance to the straight but weakened when the pace lifted. He has some decent form in the book, notably when finishing second to the smart Firenze Fire in the True North in the summer.

No. 6 (6) Stan The Man (Usa) Trainer:

Jockey: Eric Cancel

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: -

Trainer John Terranova is in cracking form with a 30% strike rate and the talented Eric Cancel rides back for connections. He should be a decent price so BSP is recommended.