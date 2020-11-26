To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Friday

Miss Teheran Aqueduct
Today's best bet Miss Teheran runs at Aqueduct

Nick Shiambouros is back with two selections from the decent Friday card at Aqueduct...

"This race is tougher, but I do not think we have seen the best of her"

Back Miss Teheran Race 9 at BSP in the 20:44 at Aqueduct

Our Man Mike tough in opener

Race 1 16:50 Aqueduct - Our Man Mike

Our Man Mike looks like the horse to beat in this Maiden Special Weight on the main track.

This colt finished an excellent second to Blue Gator in a restricted Stakes race at Finger Lakes last month. He made a five- wide move on the turn and finished strongly to run in to a place. The extra distance will suit him down to the ground, and his work tab is solid ahead of this assignment. Trainer Horacio DePaz appears to have found the perfect opportunity for him to get off the mark. Anything around 2.01/1 will do.

Miss Teheran the boss

Race 9 20:44 Aqueduct - Miss Teheran

Miss Teheran could run well at a decent price in this Stakes race on the turf.

This Teofilo filly finished second to Sweet Sami D in a second level allowance race at Monmouth in September. She made a strong move inside the final furlong and was gaining on the winner close home. This was her belated US debut and her first race in almost two years. Trainer Chad Brown has exercised a great deal of patience with her and this was a promising effort. This race is tougher, but I do not think we have seen the best of her. I think she is open to significant improvement and recommend backing her at BSP.

Boost your odds on one horse every day!

Choose your own Horse Racing bet to boost by claiming a MyOddsboost token.

Claim one token every day from November 16 - December 5. T&Cs apply - click for details.


Nick’s Weekly P/L

2020 Overall: +91.73

This week so far…

Staked: 7
Returned: 9.14

Recommended bets

Back Our Man Mike Race 1 at 2.01/1 in the 16:50 at Aqueduct
Back Miss Teheran Race 9 at BSP in the 20:44 at Aqueduct

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles