US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct on Friday

Our Man Mike tough in opener

Race 1 16:50 Aqueduct - Our Man Mike

Our Man Mike looks like the horse to beat in this Maiden Special Weight on the main track.

This colt finished an excellent second to Blue Gator in a restricted Stakes race at Finger Lakes last month. He made a five- wide move on the turn and finished strongly to run in to a place. The extra distance will suit him down to the ground, and his work tab is solid ahead of this assignment. Trainer Horacio DePaz appears to have found the perfect opportunity for him to get off the mark. Anything around 2.01/1 will do.

Miss Teheran the boss

Race 9 20:44 Aqueduct - Miss Teheran

Miss Teheran could run well at a decent price in this Stakes race on the turf.

This Teofilo filly finished second to Sweet Sami D in a second level allowance race at Monmouth in September. She made a strong move inside the final furlong and was gaining on the winner close home. This was her belated US debut and her first race in almost two years. Trainer Chad Brown has exercised a great deal of patience with her and this was a promising effort. This race is tougher, but I do not think we have seen the best of her. I think she is open to significant improvement and recommend backing her at BSP.