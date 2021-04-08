To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Aintree Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday

Aintree
Day two of the Grand National Festival takes place at Aintree on Friday

Timeform bring you the three best bets on Day two of the Grand National Festival at Aintree.

"...he is very much the one to beat..."

Timeform on Chantry House

Third Time Lucki - 14:20 Aintree

There are some top prospects on show here, but preference is for the Dan Skelton-trained Third Time Lucki, who has plenty of experience and shaped better than the bare result when sixth in the County Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival last time. He travelled with purpose on his first step out of novice company, but was sent for home prematurely and was collared approaching the final flight. That experience won't be lost on him and he sets the standard on form.

Chantry House - 14:50 Aintree

Chantry House has gone from strength to strength since suffering his sole defeat over fences in December, scoring in style at Wetherby in February and taking a big leap forward when following up in the Marsh Novices' Chase last time. Envoi Allen's early departure was the main talking point after the race, but take nothing away from Chantry House, who put up a very smart performance. The step up to three miles at this flat, speed-orientated track will be right up his street and he is very much the one to beat.

Bravemansgame - 16:40 Aintree

Bravemansgame looked a potential top-notcher when bolting up in the Challow Hurdle at Newbury and was far from disgraced when third to Bob Olinger in the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival last time. He was unable to live with the speed of two high-class novices on that occasion, but he will be well suited by the step up to three miles now and he is hard to oppose on form.

Smart Stat

Chantry House - 14:50 Aintree

3 - Nicky Henderson's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Recommended bets

Back Third Time Lucki @ 4.94/1 in the 14:20 at Aintree
back Chantry House @ 2.89/5 in the 14:50 at Aintree
Back Bravemansgame @ 2.8415/8 in the 16:40 at Aintree

