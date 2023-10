An Aintree NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Aintree Nap - 15:45 - Back Pembroke

No. 1 Pembroke SBK 5/4 EXC 2.48 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 135

Pembroke showed useful form over hurdles last season, winning a couple of novices before running creditably in some good-quality contests, but he's a chasing type on looks with a pointing background so it would be disappointing were he not to prove even better over fences.

He made an encouraging start to his chasing career at Uttoxeter a few weeks ago, for all he was second of two finishers in that novice chase. Pembroke, who had been given a wind operation prior to his return to action, impressed with how well he travelled and he is likely to progress with that outing and experience under his belt.

A handicap mark of 135 is likely to underestimate him over fences and he can outclass these rivals.

Back Pembroke @ 2.47/5 on the Betfair Exchange Bet now

Aintree Next Best - 14:00 - Back Tommy's Oscar

No. 2 Tommy's Oscar (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 6 Trainer: Ann Hamilton

Jockey: Danny McMenamin

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 157

Tommy's Oscar showed smart form over hurdles during a productive campaign in the 2021/22 season and he achieved a similar level of form during his first campaign over fences last term.

He proved better than ever on his return at Kelso three weeks ago, though, impressing with how soundly he jumped and how powerfully he travelled on his way to an authoritative success.

The strength he showed at the finish, forging six and a half lengths clear, suggests he'll cope with this step up to two and a half miles and he can put his race fitness to good use.

Back Tommy's Oscar @ 6.411/2 on the Betfair Exchange Bet now

Aintree Each-Way - 13:25 - Back Jimmy The Digger

No. 9 Jimmy The Digger SBK 5/1 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Henry Daly

Jockey: Alice Stevens

Age: 10

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: 127

Jimmy The Digger was disappointing when pulled up at Cheltenham on his final start last season but he reportedly bled which offers a legitimate excuse for the display.

That was the only time from five outings that Jimmy The Digger has finished outside the frame when Alice Stevens has been in the saddle and she's back aboard here.

Jimmy The Digger also has a good record fresh and has won first time out for the past two seasons, including for Stevens in a competitive handicap at Cheltenham last year, so he looks set to give a good account on his first start in veterans' company.