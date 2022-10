NAP

Kinondu Kwetu - 16:30 Aintree

Kinondo Kwetu, a winner of both starts in points, showed a fair level of form over hurdles, winning his final start in that sphere at Stratford, but he has quickly developed into a much better chaser. Kinondo Kwetu won with plenty to spare on his chasing debut at Market Rasen in July and he has continued to stay a step ahead of the handicapper, making it four from four when successful at Uttoxeter last time. Kinondo Kwetu again impressed with how fluently he moved through that contest and he only needed to be shaken up to assert, winning with a bit in hand, so an 8 lb rise in the weights may not be enough to halt this progressive chaser's winning run.

No. 2 Kinondo Kwetu SBK 13/8 EXC 2.48 Trainer: Sam England

Jockey: Jonathan England

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 132

NEXT BEST

Hitman - 14:40 Aintree

Hitman failed to win last season but he put up a couple of high-class efforts, including when runner-up in the Grade 1 Melling Chase over this course and distance in April. Hitman's finishing effort was slightly disappointing in the Melling - not for the first time in his career - but he has been given another wind operation since last seen, while it's also worth remembering that he's still only a six-year-old so may well have strengthened up again following a summer break. A mark of 159 is fair enough based on the pick of his efforts and he can outclass these rivals.

No. 1 Hitman (Fr) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.5 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 159

EACH-WAY

Peking Rose - 15:15 Aintree

Peking Rose showed plenty of ability in bumpers two seasons ago, notably finishing runner-up in a Grade 2 affair at this venue. A mixed round of jumping held him back when third on his hurdling debut at Ascot, but he clearly learned plenty from that experience and was more fluent when registering an impressive success at Newbury on his next outing. He failed to kick on after that victory, proving rather underwhelming on his final three starts of the campaign, but it's still relatively early days in his career and he may well progress this term following a wind operation. He has more ability than this BHA mark of 129 would suggest.