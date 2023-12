An Aintree NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Aintree NAP - 13:05 - Back July Flower

No. 10 July Flower (Fr) Trainer: M. Seror, France

Jockey: Felix de Giles

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: -

There are plenty of potential improvers in what looks a deep field for the inaugural running of the Grade 1 Formby Novices' Hurdle but the standout on form is French filly July Flower.

She underperformed when contesting the mares' bumper here at the Grand National meeting on her only outing for Henry de Bromhead but has done nothing wrong otherwise for Mickael Seror in France and on her last start at Auteuil she finished second in the top four-year-old hurdle of the autumn over there, the Prix Renaud du Vivier.

She'll take all the beating in receipt of weight from her male rivals if running anywhere close to that form.

Aintree Next Best - 12:30 - Back Riders Onthe Storm

No. 3 Riders Onthe Storm (Ire) Trainer: Richard Hobson

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 10

Weight: 10st 11lbs

OR: 133

Riders Onthe Storm is one of those horses who tends to run his best race first time up so now looks the time to catch him on his return in this veterans handicap.

Another point in his favour is his fine record over course and distance, which includes winning the Old Roan Chase last season after finishing second in the same contest the year before.

Lesser efforts subsequently last term means he starts this campaign 6 lb lower than when beating Hitman a head here last autumn, but he took a step back in the right direction when runner-up at Perth when last seen in the spring. He's also returning during a good spell for his trainer Richard Hobson.

Aintree Each Way - 11:55 - Back Ah Whisht

Bottom weight Realisation is well treated as she's unpenalised for last week's win at Southwell but at longer odds the very lightly raced Ah Whisht could improve sufficiently to reward each-way support in this mares' handicap hurdle.

The winner of her only start in Irish points, Ah Whisht looked a good prospect when making a successful hurdling debut for Tom Symonds at Ffos Las last February. While she couldn't quite follow up under a penalty in a better race against male rivals at Plumpton the following month, she only went down by a head to Goodwin Racing in a good race for the track, with a fluent round of jumping also boding well for her future.