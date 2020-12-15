To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Tuesday

All weather
Timeform bring you three to back at Wolverhampton on Tuesday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Wolverhampton on Tuesday...

"The form of his two victories in minor events at this course last year read well..."

Timeform on The Met

The Met - 17:10 Wolverhampton

This is a competitive handicap but ready preference is for The Met, who shaped well back on the all-weather at Chelmsford in October, shaping as though he would appreciate this step back up in trip. The form of his two victories in minor events at this course last year read well, and the booking of the in-form Richard Kingscote, who rides the track so well, could be a sign of intent on his first start for a new yard.

Tapeten Toni - 18:40 Wolverhampton

Tapeten Toni took advantage of a falling mark when opening his account in a nursery at Chelmsford last month and still looked on a fair mark when hitting the frame at Newcastle last time. That was a strongly-run race which placed more emphasis on stamina over a straight five furlongs, and Tapeten Toni should appreciate the return to a turning track now.

Moohareeba - 20:10 Wolverhampton

Moohareeba is a half-sister to Mootasadir and Dubai Warrior, both of whom are very smart all-weather performers, and she shaped with plenty of encouragement on her debut at this course over further when last seen in March. Clearly she has had a setback since, but she could hardly be in better hands and she is the type to improve significantly now.

Smart Stat

The Game Is On - 16:05 Wolverhampton

£126.26 - Simon Dow's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Recommended bets

The Met - 17:10 Wolverhampton
Tapeten Toni - 18:40 Wolverhampton
Moohareeba - 20:10 Wolverhampton

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Wolv 15th Dec (1m1f Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 15 December, 5.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Sandret
Athmad
Blow Your Horn
The Met
Society Red
My Target
Howzer Black
Reclaim Victory
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Wolv 15th Dec (5f Nursery)

Show Hide

Tuesday 15 December, 6.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Night Narcissus
Tapeten Toni
Miss Nay Never
Shanghai Rock
Liberty Bay
Eastern Delight
Amor De Mi Vida
Mokaman
Kodiac Brown Bear
Lockdown
Amasova
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Wolv 15th Dec (1m Nov Stks)

Show Hide

Tuesday 15 December, 8.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Affwonn
Moohareeba
Ricksen
Wannabe Betsy
Night Ranger
Followthestars
Quella Cosa
The Boola Bee
Real Terms
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles