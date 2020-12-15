Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Tuesday

- Trainer: Mark Loughnane
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Wolverhampton on Tuesday...
"The form of his two victories in minor events at this course last year read well..."
Timeform on The Met
This is a competitive handicap but ready preference is for The Met, who shaped well back on the all-weather at Chelmsford in October, shaping as though he would appreciate this step back up in trip. The form of his two victories in minor events at this course last year read well, and the booking of the in-form Richard Kingscote, who rides the track so well, could be a sign of intent on his first start for a new yard.
Tapeten Toni - 18:40 Wolverhampton
Tapeten Toni took advantage of a falling mark when opening his account in a nursery at Chelmsford last month and still looked on a fair mark when hitting the frame at Newcastle last time. That was a strongly-run race which placed more emphasis on stamina over a straight five furlongs, and Tapeten Toni should appreciate the return to a turning track now.
Moohareeba - 20:10 Wolverhampton
Moohareeba is a half-sister to Mootasadir and Dubai Warrior, both of whom are very smart all-weather performers, and she shaped with plenty of encouragement on her debut at this course over further when last seen in March. Clearly she has had a setback since, but she could hardly be in better hands and she is the type to improve significantly now.
Smart Stat
The Game Is On - 16:05 Wolverhampton
£126.26 - Simon Dow's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting
Recommended bets
The Met - 17:10 Wolverhampton
Tapeten Toni - 18:40 Wolverhampton
Moohareeba - 20:10 Wolverhampton
Wolv 15th Dec (1m1f Hcap)Show Hide
Tuesday 15 December, 5.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Sandret
|Athmad
|Blow Your Horn
|The Met
|Society Red
|My Target
|Howzer Black
|Reclaim Victory
Wolv 15th Dec (5f Nursery)Show Hide
Tuesday 15 December, 6.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Night Narcissus
|Tapeten Toni
|Miss Nay Never
|Shanghai Rock
|Liberty Bay
|Eastern Delight
|Amor De Mi Vida
|Mokaman
|Kodiac Brown Bear
|Lockdown
|Amasova
Wolv 15th Dec (1m Nov Stks)Show Hide
Tuesday 15 December, 8.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Affwonn
|Moohareeba
|Ricksen
|Wannabe Betsy
|Night Ranger
|Followthestars
|Quella Cosa
|The Boola Bee
|Real Terms