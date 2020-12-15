Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Tuesday

The Met - 17:10 Wolverhampton

This is a competitive handicap but ready preference is for The Met, who shaped well back on the all-weather at Chelmsford in October, shaping as though he would appreciate this step back up in trip. The form of his two victories in minor events at this course last year read well, and the booking of the in-form Richard Kingscote, who rides the track so well, could be a sign of intent on his first start for a new yard.

No. 3 (1) The Met SBK 11/4 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Mark Loughnane

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 79

Tapeten Toni - 18:40 Wolverhampton

Tapeten Toni took advantage of a falling mark when opening his account in a nursery at Chelmsford last month and still looked on a fair mark when hitting the frame at Newcastle last time. That was a strongly-run race which placed more emphasis on stamina over a straight five furlongs, and Tapeten Toni should appreciate the return to a turning track now.

No. 8 (5) Tapeten Toni (Fr) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.6 Trainer: K. R. Burke

Jockey: Shane Kelly

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 69

Moohareeba - 20:10 Wolverhampton

Moohareeba is a half-sister to Mootasadir and Dubai Warrior, both of whom are very smart all-weather performers, and she shaped with plenty of encouragement on her debut at this course over further when last seen in March. Clearly she has had a setback since, but she could hardly be in better hands and she is the type to improve significantly now.