Paul Nicholls: Stable tour ahead of my intended runners at Aintree

Thursday

He's made giant strides since joining us this season, winning three times at Cheltenham before another cracking run when second to Grey Dawning in the Turners at the Festival.

As with all of our ours who ran there no one can tell you for sure how they have come out of their races but they have had a nice, easy fortnight before we started tuning them up again. They did their last piece of work on Saturday and will head to Aintree fresh and well.

He's a horse with a big future and maintained his unbeaten record with a determined success in the Adonis Hurdle at Kempton under a 5lbs penalty. It was always the plan to miss the Triumph Hurdle and wait for this race at Aintree.

We've deliberately given him time and although this is a step up in class for him, he seems be improving physically and I think he is in better shape than he was before his last run.

Things haven't quite gone to plan for Bravemansgame this season. He hated the testing conditions at Cheltenham and it was clear from an early stage in the Gold Cup that he wasn't handling them.

Hopefully the ground will be better at Aintree and the flat track will suit him. His regular rider Scott Marshall was very pleased with him after he worked on Saturday morning.

He bounced back to form with an easy success down in grade last time at Leicester where he hacked up. He should give my daughter Olive a great spin over the National fences and it wouldn't surprise me to see him run tidily. 40/141.00 looks a big price.

He's useful on his day but needed the run at Southwell recently on his first start since wind surgery. He's bound to improve plenty for the outing but does prefer better ground and is not a certain runner.

New to us this season he has plenty of decent form on soft ground in France and looked set to win over fences at Chepstow recently until he was caught close home. He seems to be coming back to form and a fast run race round a tight track like Aintree will suit him very well.

She made the perfect start to her career with a fluent success in a mares' bumper at Wincanton where she was always prominent and strong at the finish. The first two that day looked smart and she deserves her chance in this better grade.

Friday

13:45 - Outlaw Peter

I've also entered Ginny's Destiny but if the ground is soft he is likely to run on Thursday.

Outlaw Peter won smartly at Kempton last month on drier ground and if the going is soft at Aintree I'll probably keep him for Ayr.

14:20 - Sonigino

I've entered three in this but Sonigino is the only one certain to run. He always goes well at Aintree as the flat track is ideal for him and won impressively there in December. His best form is with plenty of cut in the ground.

14:55 - Caldwell Potter

He is much more likely to run over two and a half miles on Saturday.

I've always believed in this horse and am very proud of what he has achieved over the last two seasons. With a better jump at the last fence it would have been even closer between him and Banbridge in the Grade 2 Silviniaco Chase at Kempton and he was giving 3lbs to the narrow winner.

That was a career best by Pic d'Orhy who is in top form at home and beat two very smart horses at Ascot. He won this race last year, worked impressively on Saturday and has a lovely chance.

He's progressive, a sound jumper and I've felt all season he was an ideal horse for the Topham but he is well suited by good ground so I will monitor conditions at Aintree and have the option of keeping him for Ayr.

The softer the going the better for Quel Destin, a hardy campaigner who landed the Grade 1 Finale Hurdle at Chepstow six years ago and is still going strong. He's won two more this season with the ground in his favour, but had an off day last time at Chepstow and has a bit to find now.

17:15 - Afadil

He ran very well in the County Hurdle and was still in front after the last flight before fading on the hill. The flat track at Aintree will suit him much better and he has a leading chance ridden by Freddie Gingell in a race I've won a few times. Drier ground would help.

Saturday

13:20 - Monmiral

He's been raised 6lbs to a mark of 144 after his excellent victory in the Pertemps Final at Cheltenham. While I thought he had a sporting chance I didn't expect him to win like he did.

He has always had loads of ability but didn't take to chasing and it was brilliant to see him bounce back at the Festival in first time blinkers which he will wear again at Aintree.

13:55 - Caldwell Potter

He is an exciting horse for the future and he didn't run at Cheltenham because I felt he needed more time to acclimatise after we bought him at a dispersal sale in Ireland.

He doesn't show a lot at home but he's settled in nicely, has done plenty of schooling, jumps great, and looks ready for this step him up in trip to two and a half miles. I'm still learning about Caldwell Potter who has done all his winning on testing ground.

14:30 - Outlaw Peter

He could run here but if the ground is too soft then I'll keep him for Ayr.

15:05 - Monmiral

I might give an entry in this three mile handicap hurdle but he is far more likely to run on Thursday.

17:35 - Sorceleur

He's progressive, ran with much promise in a Listed bumper at Cheltenham, won his bumper easily at Taunton late in February and has earned a shot at this valuable race. He is going the right way.

17:35 - Farland

I do like Farland who is a bit quirky, was narrowly beaten on his debut for us in bottomless ground at this track on Boxing Day and then won at Fakenham despite wandering around in the closing stages. He's a good horse and has the ability to shine in a better race.

