Grand National Festival Day 3 Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Saturday at Aintree

14:25 Mersey Novices' Hurdle

Grand National Festival Day 3 Tips: Tony Calvin

Resident tipster Tony Calvin can't rule out Pipesmoker, who he believes has more than an outside chance.

Our man says: "He locked horns with some Grade 1/2 horses last season, finishing second to Sporting John over 2m3f in soft ground at Ascot, but his best run was probably his close third to Chantry House on good to soft at Cheltenham, a race in which he was a massive eye-catcher and may have won on another day."

"If it all clicks for him here, he is a big price with winning potential."

No. 11 Pipesmoker (Fr) SBK 14/1 EXC 16.5 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Nico de Boinville

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

15:35 Ryanair Stayers Hurdle

Olly Murphy has four runners at Aintree, as well as a further four at Chepstow. The Betfair Ambassador gives his thoughts on their chances...

No. 10 Thomas Darby (Ire) SBK 25/1 EXC 28 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: J. W. Kennedy

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

Olly says: "Thomas Darby is in good form and he didn't have a hard race at the Cheltenham Festival. I'm looking forward to stepping him up to three miles, and he's also up in grade, but I think he will run respectably. He's been crying out for the trip and hopefully he can go well under Aidan Coleman."

Our in-form tipster Kevin Blake - who landed an 800/1 treble at Cheltenham - has picked out a selection who is hoping for redemption after a second place at the Festival.

Kevin says: "Having been raised just 2lb for his excellent run at the Cheltenham Festival, Happygolucky looks to be a very strong favourite in what is a weaker race at Aintree."

No. 5 Happygolucky (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.4 Trainer: Kim Bailey

Jockey: David Bass

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 149

Paul Nicholls: Yala Enki is a proper stayer and a lively outsider in Grand National

Grand National day is one of the highlights of the racing calendar, and Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls believes he has a lively outsider in the world's greatest steeplechase...

Paul says: "He jumps well, will keep galloping all day and while most of his best form is on testing ground he will be fine given drier conditions. The most important thing for Yala Enki is a long distance to bring out his stamina and four and a half miles is perfect for him. He has enjoyed plenty of schooling over National fences at Lambourn and David Pipe's and has also been over our fences twice this week."

"I think Yala Enki is very much like my National winner Neptune Collonges. A proper stayer, he is overpriced and under the radar despite very smart form carrying loads of weight against some of the favourites."

No. 3 Yala Enki (Fr) SBK 50/1 EXC 60 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 11

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 160

Grand National Each-Way Tips: Kevin Blake

Kevin Blake takes a detailed look at the National and has one in mind, bearing in mind that horses with low jumping techniques tend to prosper these days in the big one.

Kevin says: "Any Second Now gives every impression of being a potentially high-class horse, but he has had his handicap mark preserved with a view to this race. He has the right type of jumping technique for the modern Grand National and while his stamina is unproven, he promises to stay well based on his win in the Kim Muir."

Grand National: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

Our friends at Timeform bring you their comprehensive runner-by-runner guide to the Grand National and pick out their 1-2-3.

1. Cloth Cap

2. Burrows Saint

3. Farclas

"Often, it pays to keep things simple and in Cloth Cap we have a solid favourite who is progressive, stays, is a stone well-in, and represents an owner with a fantastic record in the race. He's hard to get away from and with luck should win. The last 2 Nationals have seen an Irish 1-2-3 and another formidable challenge is headed up by Burrows Saint, Farclas and Any Second Now.

No. 28 Cloth Cap (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 7 Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: Tom Scudamore

Age: 9

Weight: 10st 5lbs

OR: 148