Grand National Antepost Tips: Alan Dudman's three to follow at Aintree

Declaring myself as "I Am Maximus" is reminiscent of Rodney Trotter in Fools And Horses when dressed as Russell Crowe, but aside from that image, the single figure selection at 7/18.00 for Willie Mullins' 8yo against a similar price of Vanillier looks the way to go for me and he'll be more robust than myself or "Dave".

He won the Bobbyjo Chase last time in pretty deep conditions with Vanillier a long way back in second and I Am Maximus is building up quite the CV these days. His body of work seems to be getting better for Aintree.

His versatility knows no bounds either as he was quick enough to win the Grade 1 Drinmore in December over 2m4f, and that was his first run since winning the Irish Grand National last term.

His jumping wasn't foot perfect in last season's Brown Advisory, and with his tendency to go left at his fences, that perhaps is a slight worry in terms of the field size.

But he's a Grade 1 winner as a novice off 159 - and considering Nassalam is rated 161, I think that's decent and Mullins has been down the Bobbyjo-National route before with Hedgehunter.

Back I Maximus @ 7/18.00 Bet here

Playwright Arthur Miller's Salesman Willy Loman was not the only one to dream, and I am going to take a bit of a swing in terms of the trip with the youngster Adamantly Chosen.

He's a 7yo and has a weight low enough to tick a couple of boxes as a rookie, but with his rating he looks short of Grade 1 class - although he'd probably be number 159 on the Mullins list of graded runners at Closutton. He has a Grade 3 success as a novice to his name too.

However, he really impressed up in distance at Down Royal last time in a race that has been used as a prep for Aintree horses in the past, and it was interesting to hear the post-match debrief afterwards by saying that horses over 3m2f went a gear or two slower than top level horses over shorter and that suited him.

He looks worth a shot at the trip especially at 33s.

Back Adamantly Chosen @ 33/134.00 Bet here

A couple of the big prices are worth an interest in Famous Bridge at 50s, and Empire Steel at 80s but don't quite fit the remit of finding something at three-figures.

I'd love to see Tommie Beau 100/1101.00 get round, but at 56 on the list, he's unlikely to get in. Therefore the pin has landed on Gordon Elliott's Fakir D'Alene, as something as the miracle find.

He has struggled this season, and his form at the moment with more letters than numbers resembles a Countdown Conundrum with no vowels. However, it wasn't so long ago he finished third in this season's Troytown in testing conditions off 140, and he's 3lb higher.

The 9yo should sneak into this at 46th on the list and of course we have Non Runner Money Back anyway.

A long time off the track interrupted any sort of progress when he was on the sidelines for over 500 days, so it does mean he is pretty lightly-raced.