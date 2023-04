Harry Redknapp's Grand National horse the perfect SP

The average odds of the Grand National winner since 2010 is 33/1 and the odds of Harry Redknapp's horse, Back On The Lash, winning at Aintree this year are... 33/1.

The former Tottenham manager owns a number of successful horses and a win in the Grand National will be his biggest achievement in racing ownership.

Back On The Lash, owned by Redknapp since March 2022, was pulled up at the Cheltenham Festival in his last race but impressed when winning a cross-country race at Cheltenham in January and has won almost £100,000 in prize money in his career.

Noble Yeats and three-time Cheltenham Festival victor Delta Work are the 8/1 joint-favourites to win the Grand National, with well-fancied next at 9/1.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: "History is on the side of Harry Redknapp and his horse Back On The Lash in the Grand National on Saturday as the average odds of the winner since 2010 is 33/1, exactly the odds punters can back the former Tottenham boss' runner."

"Spurs are in Premier League action on Saturday against Bournemouth and Tottenham fans can back a double of a Tottenham victory and Back On The Lash winning the National at 50/1.

"There will be plenty of celebrations if Back On The Lash wins, but the famous race is as competitive as ever with 2022 winner Noble Yeats and multiple Cheltenham Festival winner Delta Work leading the betting at 8/1 and well-fancied Corach Rambler following at 9/1."

Betfair: Historic Grand National winners odds since 2010

2022: Noble Yeats 28/1

2021: Minella Times 12/1

2019: Tiger Roll 5/1

2018: Tiger Roll 12/1

2017: One For Arthur 17/1

2016: Rule The World 33/1

2015: Many Clouds 33/1

2014: Pineau De Re 40/1

2013: Auroras Encore 125/1

2012: Neptune Collonges 40/1

2011: Ballabriggs 19/1

2010: Don't Push It 18/1



Average odds of Grand National winner 33/1