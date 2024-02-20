Grand National 2024 Antepost Tips: 50/1 Salvador Ziggy is Tony Calvin's star bet

TC's Grand National view as weights revealed

50/1 51.00 Salvador Ziggy is one to back now

93 Grand National Entries

The small matter of 93 Grand National entries fighting it out for just 34 spaces this year, and the Irish numerical domination poses a big problem for the UK trainers trying to get a run.

However, if we want the best horses running in the race, then that is the price to be paid, and punters deal in horses, not politics, so that should be of no concern to them.

That said, politics firmly comes into the equation when assessing the claims of 14/115.00 chance Monbeg Genius.

The Ultima and Coral Gold Cup third has a decent profile as an unexposed chaser after just seven starts over fences, but the problem is he is owned by a certain Barrowman Racing Limited.

And a National win for Doug Barrowman and his wife Michelle Mone (the pair gave Prince Andrew a run for his money in the car-crash BBC interview stakes in December) would be a PR disaster for the race.

They are firmly embroiled in the PPE scandal, and the recent ITV drama Breathtaking has brought that firmly to the public's awareness once again.

However, I guess the sponsors Randox do not come without their own pandemic baggage, too.

The Irish domination is stark though, so Gordon Elliott and Willie Mullins may come to the rescue, as the Irish are responsible for 27 of the first 34 in the weights, and that pair are mob-handed.

I gave Elliott's Salvador Ziggy a good shout for the National Hunt Chase on Weighed In on Monday, and I certainly think he is a very fair at 50/151.00 with the Sportsbook. He is currently 55.054/1 on the Exchange.

Ideally, you would want a horse going straight to Aintree, as a disappointment along the way means you probably won't get a run for your money.

However, if he goes for the National Hunt Chase as expected, and runs as well as I think he might - he is just 5s for that race with the Sportsbook - then he could be a very well weighted horse off 154 come April 13th.

That is already a fair mark on the evidence of his summer 2023 wins and his second off 150 in the Kerry National in September. He is currently rated 153 in Ireland.

Granted, we haven't seen him since he blew out in the contradiction that is the US Grand National Hurdle in October. But apparently Elliott has deliberately kept him fresh for Cheltenham, just as he did with the 2021 National Hunt Chase winner Galvin, also in here (he won at the Festival having not raced since late October).

Salvador Ziggy's stamina is clearly a doubt, as he has never raced beyond 3m, but Elliott seems pretty sold on it if he is going over 3m6f at Cheltenham with him, and this is an 8yo with only four chase starts under his belt and open to considerable improvement, as a result.

At 50s with the Sportsbook - and, like I said, he is 55.054/1 on the Exchange - I think he is worth a small win-only nibble.

The Sportsbook are paying five places, but I will go on the nose, as if he blows out at Cheltenham, then Aintree will surely be written off this year.

And, at the time of writing, I admit that I don't even know if the National is firmly on the agenda. Elliott will find it hard to resist having a pop if the horse wins well, or runs a stormer in defeat, at Cheltenham, though.

Rumours that I only tipped him to give the sub an easy "Stardust" headline are firmly refuted.

Good luck.

