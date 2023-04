Paul Nicholls on Stage Star and Barvemansgame

Tony Calvin has to side with Skelton's Hatcher

13:45 - Racehorse Lotto Manifesto Novices' Chase (Grade 1)

"I was blown away by the way Stage Star won the Turners at Cheltenham with a finely judged ride by Harry Cobden. He has plenty of boot, travelled well, jumped for fun and was going clear at the finish.

"The extra week since the Festival is a big plus for Stage Star who seems in top order and worked really well on Tuesday morning. Everyone keeps asking if our horses that performed so well at Cheltenham will be all right at Aintree.

"I think they are fine, they are doing everything I've asked of them at home and I couldn't be happier with them. The only way to find out is to run them and I expect Stage Star to shine."

Stage Star @ 2.72

14:20 - Jewson Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle (Grade 1)

Kevin Blake says: "While the chance of the Triumph Hurdle third Zenta is very much respected, it is the Joseph O'Brien-trained Nusret that is favoured at the prices.

"The son of Golden Horn has won two of his four starts over hurdles, most notably beating Perseus Way in a Grade 2 juvenile hurdle at Kempton in February.

"He can be a tricky ride, as he is best delivered as late as possible, but Daryl Jacob has had plenty of experience on him and knows what will be required."

No. 4 Nusret SBK 11/2 EXC 7.8 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Daryl Jacob

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

Back Nusret @ 11/2

14:55 - Aintee Bowl Chase (Grade 1)

Paul Nicholls says: "Bravemansgame ran the race of his life in finishing second in the Gold Cup four weeks ago. It was a hell of a race, as good a Gold Cup as you will see with an end-to-end gallop.

"He was pinpoint accurate at his fences and was the only one to make a race of it with the winner Galopin Des Champs. Bravemansgame looks tremendous, has been working really well and there is no sign of his having a hard race at the Festival.

No. 3 Bravemansgame (Fr) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.75 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

"I'm expecting another big run from him and would argue that if he is not at his best now I doubt he will be if we wait for Punchestown in two weeks time."

16:40 - Red Rum Handicap Chase

Tony Calvin says: "I rather showed my Thursday hand early on the Racing Only Bettor podcast (watch below), which went live on Tuesday afternoon (and which you can wartch below), but let's crack on. I am totally driven by prices, so I will make a call at the current odds.

"Anyway, back to Hatcher. The horse did win on soft back in 2019 but all his best form has come on a better surface since, and the ground is a major concern.

No. 14 Hatcher (Ire) SBK 11/1 EXC 12.5 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Tristan Durrell

Age: 10

Weight: 10st 10lbs

OR: 130

"However, he is so well handicapped that I have to side with him, albeit to much reduced stakes. The opening 20/1 on Tuesday morning looked mighty big, and the 16s went on Tuesday evening, but I am happy to back him to small stakes at 15.0 or bigger on the exchange. He is also available at 14/1 with the Sportsbook if you want to back him there."

Back Hatcher @ 15.0

Mark Milligan says: "Sam Thomas is a trainer who is rapidly climbing the ranks and I suspect it's only a matter of time before he has a really good one on his hands. He's double-handed in here but it's Grey Diamond who I'm siding with to follow up his recent Haydock success.

"The 9-y-o gelding travelled with plenty of enthusiasm that day and could be called the winner from some way out, coming home with plenty to spare over Cornerstone Lad.

"The waters are obviously deeper here but Grey Diamond created a really good impression there and a 7lb rise may still underestimate him somewhat."

Back Grey Diamond e-w @ 7/1

