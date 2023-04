NAP

Banbridge - 13:45 Aintree

Banbridge made a successful debut over fences on his return to action at Gowran in October, but it was his victory at Cheltenham on his next start which marked him out as a novice to follow, his fast, fluent jumping very much a standout.

He was unable to confirm that form in the Drinmore won by Mighty Potter next time, but he is best not judged too harshly on that effort as he failed to settle and was also seemingly unsuited by more testing ground. The drop back to two miles counted against him on his final start in the Irish Arkle, but he rallied well to snatch second place on the line, leaving the impression he'll relish a return to this longer trip. Banbridge arrives fresher than most having missed Cheltenham and he looks a solid bet.

No. 1 Banbridge (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.66 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: J. J. Slevin

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Zenta - 14:20 Aintree

Zenta won her only race over hurdles in France and looked a good prospect when making a winning start for these connections in a Grade 3 event at Fairyhouse in February.

She ran a cracker for one with as little experience as her when finishing third to a couple of well-regarded rivals in the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival last time, moving through the race like a smart mare and only losing second place close home. This speedier track should suit her well and, on just her fourth start in this sphere, she sets the bar pretty high on form.

No. 11 Zenta (Fr) SBK 11/10 EXC 2.26 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: M. P. Walsh

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 9lbs

OR: -

EACH WAY

Third Time Lucki - 16:40 Aintree

Third Time Lucki was a smart novice last season and he has returned to form on his last two starts, producing a career-best effort when resuming winning ways in a handicap at Sandown in February where he was well suited by less testing conditions in a race which was run to suit.

He also shaped very well when hitting the frame in the Grand Annual at the Cheltenham Festival last time, deserving extra credit considering that he was the only one of the first seven to make any inroads from the rear. Third Time Lucki is now 1 lb lower and seems sure to launch another bold bid at a track where he has also run well in the past (finished third in a Grade 1 at this meeting 12 months ago).