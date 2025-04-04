Aintree Grand National Meeting Saturday Tips: Iroko to star in huge odds Lucky 15
Alan Dudman picks out Iroko as his Grand National candidate and our racing multiples tipster has three other selections to consider for a Lucky 15 that pays at nearly 10,000/1 this weekend...!
Iroko at 15/28.50 is Alan's pick for Saturday's Grand National
Cheltenham eye-catchers Push The Button and Happygolucky each-way prices
Alan Dudman picks out four Aintree horses for Saturday in his multiple column
Aintree, 13:20 - Back Push The Button E/W @ 14/115.00
Push The Button is an inconsistent fellow and the question here is whether he can back up his eye-catching run in the Martin Pipe at the Cheltenham Festival when a 12L sixth.
He remains on the same mark of 135 and he came from a long way back in a poor position - although the trip looked very much against him and on the sharp side over 2m5f.
The step up to 3m should suit him better and a switch to a flatter and speedier track will help his claims for sure.
Push The Button ran a fine race in a valuable Windsor contest earlier in the season from 131 in soft conditions, and he looked very much a stayer on that occasion, and nothing has changed on that front with his run at Cheltenham.
We've got the six places on our side here and he won't lack for stamina.
Aintree, 14:30 - Back Happygolucky E/W @ 15/28.50
Happygolucky (Ire)
- J: Jonathan Burke
- T: Mel Rowley
- F: 309/54
Happygolucky won this race a long time ago - 2021 in fact when trained by Kim Bailey but since has been fragile to train and has gone through two lengthy lay-offs of 595 and 683 days since.
Whatever has ailed him in the past it's been good to see him back on the track for Mel Rowley and he had a nice comeback spin at Cheltenham earlier in the season over an inadequate 2m5f and shaped quite well in the Ultima finishing fourth behind the impressive Myretown - and nothing would have caught the winner that day.
He's been dropped 1lb to 139 and Aintree is more his bag rather than Cheltenham and hopefully he can make up for lost time as he still has few miles on the clock as an 11-year-old.
The Grand National, Aintree, 16:00 - Back Iroko E/W @ 15/28.50
Iroko (Fr)
- J: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.
- T: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero
- F: 3/152-2F42
While an obvious play with Iroko, and he hasn't exactly been hiding in a cave this term to protect his mark, the changing nature of the race suits the modern day type for the National - and Iroko could be just that.
It's a bit of pointless shadow play from me to talk about his eye-catching runs this term as he hasn't raced beyond 3m and the campaign all centres around this race.
He is certainly well treated from 152, and the big run for that attractive mark is from the Mildmay as a novice at the track last term when finishing 4L second to this year's Gold Cup winner Iknowthewayurthinkin. Even then he was outpaced and the extreme trip could bring out plenty of improvement considering the distances he has faced this season.
He fits the age range has a good weight and acts at the track.
Aintree, 17:35 - Back El Cairos E/W @ 9/25.50
El Cairos (Fr)
- J: Mr David Maxwell
- T: Gary & Josh Moore
- F: 15
I've always liked the Aintree Grade 2 Bumper as one of the old favourite horses Megastar was a winner of this a long time ago for Gary Moore, and Moore senior with junior can repeat the feat with El Cairos.
He ran a great race in the Cheltenham Champion Bumper at a big price under David "The Max" Maxwell, and while the horse got into a bit of a tangle at the end of the race, that run really did mark him down as an Aintree horse as he didn't look short of a bit of speed.
Cheltenham was also his first run back after his impressive Newbury success by 6L in November, and he quickened up smartly on good ground then, and with drying ground potentially in his favour too, he is a massive player even with Maxwell on board.
Recommended bets
Back Push The Button in the 13:20 at Aintree 0.5pt E/W six places @ 14/115.00
Back Happygolucky in the 14:30 at Aintree 0.5pt E/W five places @ 15/28.50
Back Iroko in the 16:00 at Aintree 0.5pt E/W six places @ 15/28.50
Back El Cairos in the 17:35 at Aintree 0.5pt E/W four places @ 9/25.50
Back six E/W doubles 0.5pt @ 270/1
