Aintree Grand National Festival Tips: Timeform ratings and form analysis for Thursday

Timeform's ratings picks for day one of Aintree's Grand National Festival

Dawning to deliver again

No. 4 Grey Dawning (Ire) SBK 5/6 EXC 2.08 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

Grey Dawning and Ginny's Destiny fought out the finish to the Turners Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, posting the two best performances by British novice chasers this season.

Grey Dawning was too strong at Cheltenham and it's likely to be the same case again here, with conditions, which are set to be even more testing, playing to the strengths of a horse who also posted a high-class performance in the Hampton Novices' Chase over three miles.

Grey Dawning is a potentially top-class chaser and it would be no surprise were he to improve on his Timeform rating of 161p (which is 2 lb higher than Ginny's Destiny's figure).

Passe to put disappointment behind him

No. 3 Impaire Et Passe (Fr) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.64 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

Last season's leading novice hurdler Impaire et Passe needs to bounce back from a disappointing display in the Irish Champion Hurdle, when he was third of four and finished five lengths behind the reopposing Bob Olinger, but it's easy enough to forgive that effort as he seemed unsuited by the switch to front-running tactics and failed to race with his usual zest.

Prior to that Impaire et Passe had run much better when second in the Matheson Hurdle at Leopardstown. He had to settle for minor honours behind State Man - as was the case in the Irish Champion - but he was much closer to his stablemate in the Matheson and at least made him work for it after throwing down a challenge on the approach to the final flight.

That was a high-class effort from Impaire et Passe, who ran to a similar level when runner-up to subsequent Stayers' Hurdle winner Teahupoo in the Hatton's Grace, and his Timeform rating of 162 places him 2 lb ahead of Bob Olinger on Timeform's figures.

Expect A Party

No. 3 Unexpected Party (Fr) SBK 6/1 EXC 7 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 146

Unexpected Party has been hit with an 8 lb rise in the weights for his victory in the Grand Annual Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival but he was capitalising on his lowest ever chase mark on that occasion and ran out an authoritative two-and-a-quarter-length winner.

Unexpected Party has spent much of his career campaigned over further than two miles but he proved ideally suited by dropping back to the minimum trip on testing groud at Cheltenham.

He has a couple of pieces of graded form from last season that suggest he remains well treated following his 8 lb rise in the weights and he is 2 lb clear at the top of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings here.

