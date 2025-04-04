Aintree Grand National Day Tips: Key Timeform data including a big-race improver
Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Aintree on Grand National day...
-
Timmy Tuesday is going the right way
-
Triumph form makes Lulamba the one to beat
-
Iroko can deliver on potential in Grand National
-
-
'Horse In Focus' Timmy Tuesday an interesting contender
Timmy Tuesday (Ire)
- J: Danny Gilligan
- T: Gordon Elliott, Ireland
- F: 3R/02131
Timmy Tuesday made a successful handicap debut at Ayr in January and, after finishing a respectable third in a novice hurdle at Exeter, he made it two from two in handicaps when a comfortable winner at Down Royal last month.
Timmy Tuesday impressed with how he moved through that race, looking well ahead of his mark, and he proved strong up the run-in to pull six lengths clear, earning the Timeform Horse In Focus Flag to mark him out as one likely to be of interest next time.
That strength in the finish offers encouragement that Timmy Tuesday will cope well with this step up to three miles, and even a 13 lb rise in the weighs may not be enough to stop this progressive sort from making his mark.
Lulamba the clear pick on ratings
Lulamba (Fr)
- J: Nico de Boinville
- T: Nicky Henderson
- F: 112
Lulamba may have had to settle for second in the Triumph Hurdle but he enhanced his lofty reputation with a smart effort on just the third start of his career, leaving the impression that he's the best long-term prospect from that race.
The level of form Lulamba showed in the Triumph marks him out as clearly the one to beat here as, in receipt of weight from his older rivals, he is 17 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.
As well as having a huge advantage on ratings, Lulamba also has the Timeform 'small p' to show he's a likely improver, while the step up in trip shouldn't be an issue given how well he stuck to his task in a well-run race at Cheltenham.
Iroko the Grand National improver
Iroko (Fr)
- J: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.
- T: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero
- F: 3/152-2F42
Iroko is the only runner in the line-up with the Timeform 'small p' and he can show that expected improvement in the Grand National, the race his season has revolved around.
Iroko hasn't won this season but he has shaped with promise on all three completed starts, notably at Kelso last time when his effort behind the classy Grey Dawning earned him Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag.
That piece of form makes Iroko look well treated off a BHA mark of 152, as does his runner-up finish in last season's Grade 1 Mildmay Novices' Chase at Aintree where he split Inothewayurthinkin and Heart Wood. That form was given a couple of big boosts at the latest Cheltenham Festival where Inowthewayurthinkin won the Gold Cup and Heart Wood was runner-up in the Ryanair Chase.
Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here
Ebc Group Manifesto Novices' Chase (Grade 1) (1)
13:45, Thursday 3 April 2025
- 1 5 Impaire Et Passe (Fr) 9/4
- 2 4 Gidleigh Park 7/1
- 3 6 Jango Baie (Fr) 6/4
- 4 1 Boombawn (Ire) 22/1
- 5 8 Rubaud (Fr) 16/1
Boodles Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle (Grade 1) (1)
14:20, Thursday 3 April 2025
- 1 13 Murcia (Fr) 11/4
- 2 6 Live Conti (Fr) 16/1
- 3 9 Puturhandstogether (Ire) 6/4
- 4 5 Give It To Me Oj 28/1
- 5 11 Wendrock (Fr) 10/1
Brooklands Golden Miller Chronograph Bowl Chase (Grade 1) (1)
14:55, Thursday 3 April 2025
- 1 4 Gaelic Warrior (Ger) 11/4
- 2 5 Grey Dawning (Ire) 9/4
- 3 7 Stage Star (Ire) 11/1
- 4 8 The Real Whacker (Ire) 12/1
- 5 1 Ahoy Senor (Ire) 6/1
William Hill Aintree Hurdle (Grade 1) (1)
15:30, Thursday 3 April 2025
- 1 5 Lossiemouth (Fr) 5/4
- 2 7 Wodhooh (Fr) 17/2
- 3 6 Take No Chances (Ire) 28/1
- 4 4 Break My Soul (Ire) 125/1
- 5 3 Tellherthename (Ire) 80/1
Randox Foxhunters' Open Hunters' Chase (2)
16:05, Thursday 3 April 2025
- 1 14 Gracchus De Balme (Fr) 22/1
- 2 15 Jet Plane (Ire) 11/1
- 3 17 Lifetime Ambition (Ire) 5/1
- 4 20 My Drogo 5/1
- 5 1 A Jet Of Our Own (Ire) 125/1
Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap) (1)
16:40, Thursday 3 April 2025
- 1 9 Sans Bruit (Fr) 5/1
- 2 6 Calico (Ger) 10/1
- 3 13 Inedit Star (Fr) 18/1
- 4 4 Gunsight Ridge 28/1
- 5 8 Dr T J Eckleburg (Ire) 28/1
Goffs Nickel Coin Mares' Standard Open National Hunt Flat (Grade 2) (1)
17:15, Thursday 3 April 2025
- 1 16 Seo Linn (Ire) 15/8
- 2 11 La Conquiere (Fr) 22/1
- 3 10 Kingston Queen (Ire) 14/1
- 4 14 Queen Kate 50/1
- 5 18 St Jessica (Ire) 80/1
Huyton Asphalt Franny Blennerhassett Memorial Mildmay Novices' Chase (Grade 1) (1)
13:45, Friday 4 April 2025
- 1 1 Caldwell Potter (Fr) 11/4
- 2 4 Jordans (Fr) 11/1
- 3 7 The Changing Man (Ire) 11/1
William Hill Handicap Hurdle (Premier Handicap) (1)
14:20, Friday 4 April 2025
- 1 22 Wellington Arch 14/1
- 2 9 Kopeck De Mee (Fr) 8/1
- 3 7 Favour And Fortune (Ire) 12/1
- 4 2 Impose Toi (Fr) 7/1
- 5 15 Ike Sport (Fr) 28/1
Trustatrader Top Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) (1)
14:55, Friday 4 April 2025
- 1 8 Salvator Mundi (Fr) 7/2
- 2 5 Romeo Coolio 2/1
- 3 4 Karbau (Fr) 33/1
- 4 2 Jet To Vegas (Ire) 14/1
- 5 6 Royal Infantry (Ire) 28/1
My Pension Expert Melling Chase (Grade 1) (1)
15:30, Friday 4 April 2025
- 1 2 Jonbon (Fr) 4/6
- 2 4 Protektorat (Fr) 7/1
- 3 3 Matata (Ire) 16/1
Randox Supporting Prostate Cancer Uk Topham Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap) (1)
16:05, Friday 4 April 2025
- 1 2 Gentleman De Mee (Fr) 14/1
- 2 27 Lisnamult Lad (Ire) 22/1
- 3 22 The Goffer (Ire) 14/1
- 4 16 Amirite (Ire) 18/1
- 5 5 James Du Berlais (Fr) 10/1
