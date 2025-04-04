Aintree Grand National Day Tips: Key Timeform data including a big-race improver

Timmy Tuesday is going the right way

Triumph form makes Lulamba the one to beat

Iroko can deliver on potential in Grand National

Timmy Tuesday made a successful handicap debut at Ayr in January and, after finishing a respectable third in a novice hurdle at Exeter, he made it two from two in handicaps when a comfortable winner at Down Royal last month.

Timmy Tuesday impressed with how he moved through that race, looking well ahead of his mark, and he proved strong up the run-in to pull six lengths clear, earning the Timeform Horse In Focus Flag to mark him out as one likely to be of interest next time.

That strength in the finish offers encouragement that Timmy Tuesday will cope well with this step up to three miles, and even a 13 lb rise in the weighs may not be enough to stop this progressive sort from making his mark.

Recommended Bet Back Timmy Tuesday in the 13:20 at Aintree SBK 9/1

Lulamba may have had to settle for second in the Triumph Hurdle but he enhanced his lofty reputation with a smart effort on just the third start of his career, leaving the impression that he's the best long-term prospect from that race.

The level of form Lulamba showed in the Triumph marks him out as clearly the one to beat here as, in receipt of weight from his older rivals, he is 17 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

As well as having a huge advantage on ratings, Lulamba also has the Timeform 'small p' to show he's a likely improver, while the step up in trip shouldn't be an issue given how well he stuck to his task in a well-run race at Cheltenham.

Recommended Bet Back Lulamba in the 13:55 at Aintree SBK 11/10

Iroko is the only runner in the line-up with the Timeform 'small p' and he can show that expected improvement in the Grand National, the race his season has revolved around.

Iroko hasn't won this season but he has shaped with promise on all three completed starts, notably at Kelso last time when his effort behind the classy Grey Dawning earned him Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag.

That piece of form makes Iroko look well treated off a BHA mark of 152, as does his runner-up finish in last season's Grade 1 Mildmay Novices' Chase at Aintree where he split Inothewayurthinkin and Heart Wood. That form was given a couple of big boosts at the latest Cheltenham Festival where Inowthewayurthinkin won the Gold Cup and Heart Wood was runner-up in the Ryanair Chase.

Recommended Bet Back Iroko in the 16:00 at Aintree SBK 15/2

