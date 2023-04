Money back as cash if your selection is a non-runner

With the Grand National right around the corner, we want to make sure you don't miss out. From now until the race on 15 April, if you back a horse on the Betfair Sportsbook and it is declared a non-runner, you will receive your money back as cash.

So, if you fancy an outsider yet to break into the top 40, or if another selection doesn't make it to the big race, you'll be able to place another bet without additional expense. Pretty good, right?

If you're still not sure about who to back, we've got you covered. Well, Daryl Carter does, as he's taken a look at every single runner in the race and provided his expert analysis.

Be sure to check out his column, as he believes a certain Gordon Elliott horse has been overpriced at 67.066/1.



From Cheltenham to Aintree

Mike Norman has taken a look at five of the biggest races next week at the Aintree Festival, including the Grand National.

He discusses whether or not those horses that ran at Cheltenham and are heading to Aintree are worth backing or laying, providing his expert analysis to help you with your selections.

