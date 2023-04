Find out which Cheltenham horses will be running at Aintree

Bravemansgame more suited at this flat track

Corach Rambler a worthy Grand National favourite

Bravemansgame will enjoy the track

Seven of the first eight in the ante-post betting ran at Cheltenham.

Bravemansgame ran an excellent race for Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls in the Gold Cup, finishing second, more than six lengths ahead of Conflated (third) and eight lengths ahead of Protektorat (fifth) who will both reoppose at Aintree.

Ahoy Senor was running a perfectly good race before taking a bad fall at the sixth last where A Plus Tard was badly hampered before being pulled-up.

Shishkin is a fascinating intended runner having looked in need of further when finishing behind Envoi Allen in the Ryanair Chase.

However, he jumped terribly that day and hit plenty of flat spots and it'll take a brave man to expect him to be at his fluent best at Aintree for a trainer (Nicky Henderson) who likes to give his stable stars plenty of time between races.

Verdict:

Back Bravemansgame - will be suited by the flat track and has much the best recent form in the book.

Place Lay Shishkin - has become extremely unreliable and simply jumped and travelled too badly at Cheltenham to retain any faith in him.

No problems for Constitution Hill

All eyes will be on whose dominant win in the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham stamped him as potentially one of the greatest hurdlers of all time.

Epatante (well beaten in the Mares' Hurdle), Zanahiyr and I Like To Move It (both finished well behind Constitution Hill in the Champion Hurdle) and Pied Piper (second in the County Hurdle) are the other main Cheltenham runners priced up for this race.

Verdict:

No Bet - If Constitution Hill turns up and jumps round then he wins.

Keep Envoi Allen on side

If most of the horses listed in the ante-post betting turn up then we're set for a cracking race.

Both the market leaders - Pic D'Orhy and Fakir Doudairies - missed Cheltenham leaving Hitman as the most prominent horse in the betting to have run at last month's festival. He arguably ran a career best when finishing third in the Ryanair Chase.

The first two in the Ryanair - Envoi Allen and Shishkin - have this race as an option as well as the Aintree Bowl, while Captain Guiness (a good second in the Champion Chase), Editeur Du Gite (well beaten in the Champion Chase), Fury Road and Blue Lord (both well beaten in the Ryanair) could all take in Aintree after running at Cheltenham.

Verdict:

Back Envoi Allen - If turning up then Envoi Allen's Ryanair Chase victory is the best form in the book and he should be able to confirm form with the third that day, Hitman.

No show for Sire Du Berlais

Almost all the main contenders listed in the ante-post betting ran at Cheltenham so it's surprising to see Marie's Rock at the head of the market following her well beaten seventh of nine in the Mares' Hurdle.

The Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham undoubtedly holds the key with the first five home there set to reoppose at Aintree.

Winner Sire Du Berlais is a Cheltenham specialist so it's hard to see him confirming the form with those close behind, most notably Teahupoo who finished third that day (promoted to second) just behind Dashel Drasher (demoted to third).

Flooring Porter (4th) and Home By The Lee (5th) weren't beaten far in the Stayers so will have obvious claims if turning out at Aintree, but the fascinating contender could well be Gold Tweet.

The French raider was extremely well backed at Cheltenham but was given a terrible ride by his inexperienced jockey and was never given a winning chance.

Verdict:

Back Gold Tweet - was given a shocking ride at Cheltenham but his earlier Cleeve Hurdle win over Dashel Drasher arguably makes him the form horse here given that horse was beaten narrowly in the Stayer's Hurdle.

Place Lay Sire Du Berlais - needed every inch of the trip at Cheltenham and simply loves the uphill finish so I'd be far from confident he'd get anywhere near that form around Aintree's flatter, speedier track.

Corach Rambler can win the National

Plenty of Grand National entries ran at Cheltenham so perhaps the ones to concentrate on are those towards the head of the market, including Corach Rambler who once again suggest that the 4m2f trip at Aintree will be well within his compass when finishing strongly to win the Ultima for the second season running.

Last year's Grand National winner Noble Yeats ran a perfectly good race when finishing fourth in the Cheltenham Gold Cup, which is far better form than his ninth in the Ultima last season before he went on to win Aintree's feature race.

The Cross Country Chase at Cheltenham will forever be linked with the Grand National thanks to the exploits of Tiger Roll, and the first and second from this year's renewal - Delta Work and Galvin - will have major chances at Aintree, while Gaillard Du Mesnil proved his stamina when winning the 3m6f National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham.

Verdict:

Back Corach Rambler - looks chucked in here. Set to carry just 10st 5lb his winning form in the Ultima looks better than last year's Grand National winner Noble Yeats, who carried 10st 10lb a few weeks after finishing ninth in the Ultima.

Read Daryl Carter's Runner-by-Runner guide to the Grand National here.