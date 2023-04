Aintree Bowl

14:55 Aintree, Thursday

Live on ITV

1. Ahoy Senor (Lucinda Russell/ Brian Hughes)

Cosy winner of the Mildmay Novices' Chase at this meeting last year and got back on track after bombing out in the King George when landing the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham in January. Was going great guns when falling six out back there in the Gold Cup last time and looks to hold solid claims granted a clear round.

2. A Plus Tard (Henry de Bromhead/ Rachael Blackmore)

Produced one of the best Gold Cup performances in recent times when landing the Cheltenham Festival showpiece by 15 lengths last March. This season hasn't gone to plan, but he was travelling well until being hampered six out when bidding to retain his Gold Cup crown last month. The vibes from his yard have been upbeat and he'll take plenty of beating if bouncing back to his best.

3. Bravemansgame (Paul Nicholls/ Harry Cobden)

Disappointing in the Mildmay won by Ahoy Senor at this meeting 12 months ago but has put that firmly behind him this season, winning the Charlie Hall and the King George prior to a gallant second in the Gold Cup (beaten seven lengths behind Galopin des Champs). His yard has won the last two runnings of this race with Clan des Obeaux and he's a major player.

4. Conflated (Gordon Elliott/ Keith Donoghue)

Notched his second Grade 1 success over fences when landing the Savills at Leopardstown over Christmas. Performed to an even higher standard when third (beaten around 13 lengths) in the Gold Cup last month and, while he has a bit to find with Bravemansgame on that evidence, this slightly shorter trip/sharper track will help.

5. Ga Law (Jamie Snowden/ Jonathan Burke)

Has improved this term after a long absence, finishing third in the Old Roan here prior to landing the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham in November. By no means disgraced when sixth (beaten around nine lengths) in the Ryanair at the Festival last month and well worth another try at this trip, but he does have plenty to find.

6. Shishkin (Nicky Henderson/ Nico de Boinville)

Following another wind op and equipped with a tongue strap, he proved that he's still one of the best in the business when landing the 21f Ascot Chase in February. Mistakes proved costly when he filled the runner-up spot (beaten two and three-quarter lengths) in the Ryanair next time, doing his best work on the run-in. Entitled to be bang there if cutting out the errors upped in trip here. Tongue strap discarded.