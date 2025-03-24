2025 Grand National Tips: Three horses of interest with the Non-Runner No Bet concession

Three horses to back in the National with NRNB

Gavin Cromwell can have the winner of the Aintree feature

Three horses to back from 8/1 9.00 to 12/1 13.00

The first NRNB selection for the 2025 Grand National comes in the way of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival Cross Country winner Stumptown for Gavin Cromwell.

The Gold Cup winning trainer had a superb Festival at Prestbury Park landing two winners and numerous placed horses, and I think he will round off the season by winning the Grand National as well.

The Cross Country is a proven form line when looking at National winners. Looking back through some of the more recent winners and placed horses, horses that have either won or ran well in the Cheltenham Festival event have gone well in the National that same season.

Starting in 2017 when Cause Of Causes was a nine length winner of the XCountry, he went on to finish second to One For Arthur at Aintree.

The great Tiger Roll won the XCountry in 2018 and 2019 and went on to land back to back Grand Nationals in those same years.

In 2022 the late Delta Work won his first XCountry race like his stablemate Tiger Roll and finished a superb third behind Noble Yeats and Any Second Now. Delta Work also finished second in the Aintree feature last year having been prominent in the betting for the Cheltenham Race before it was abandoned.

Overall, the Cross Country is a bombproof form line to follow when looking at a horse that can go close in the National and this year's winner Stumptown is no exception.

A seven length winner of the 2025 renewal, he has shown his stamina and class in abundance in recent years also winning another XCountry Handicap at the Cheltenham December meeting, and also finishing second in the stamina zapping Kim Muir Handicap Chase in 2023.

He heads into Aintree chasing a five timer having been ultra consistent this season and off a weight of 11st 2lb with Keith Donoghue likely to resume the partnership, he holds excellent claims.

Recommended Bet Back Stumptown E/W 5 places in the 2025 Grand National SBK 8/1

The second Gavin Cromwell trained horse that I believe can go well in the 2025 Grand National is Vanillier.

This is following the form line of this year's Cross Country event again with the likeable grey being one of the eye-catchers to take out of the Cheltenham Festival when plugging on into third.

What made his run eye-catching was his ability to stay on into the places having nearly been taken out of the race by his rider early on in the race, The jockey almost took the wrong course and overall that scuppered any chance he had of winning the race.

The gelding did remarkably well to even place into third and he is a horse that has key experience in a National which pays for a lot.

In 2023 he chased home Corach Rambler from a long way back to finish second in the National off a mark of 147, where many think if he was closer to the pace earlier on he would have won the race.

In last year's renewal off 4lb higher things did not go his way but he still jumped all the fences finishing back in 14th.

He has plenty of experience over the National fences, will enjoy the drying conditions and heads into this year's renewal off the same mark of his second in 2023 off a weight of 10st 6lb. He is a big player if finally putting it all together.

Place claims should be a minimum for such an experienced, dour stayer.

Recommended Bet Back Vanillier E/W 5 places in the 2025 Grand National SBK 9/1

The final selection, and not to sound like a broken record is another Gavin Cromwell horse and this time in the colours of JP McManus.

Perceval Legallois might not have Grand National experience but is an eight year old that is firmly on the up and does have plenty of experience in big fielded handicaps over both hurdles and fences.

A winner at the Dublin Racing Festival back in 2023, he laid down a marker of being a horse going places when bolting up off a mark of 125 and was smashed in the betting before that victory.

Sent chasing in the October he got off the mark at the first time of asking at Galway but slightly went downhill after that before getting back on track at the 2024 Punchestown Festival when a good second in a competitive Listed Handicap Chase.

This season, he has kicked back into gear and looks to have been primed at a tilt at the National having won the 27 runner Paddy Power Handicap Chase at Leopardstown at Christmas, bolting up by seven lengths off a mark of 142.

He won with any amount in hand that day, in a race that is notoriously competitive and it then seems the JP camp had an eye on the National.

Sent back to Leopardstown for the DRF, he was switched back to hurdles in what one can only assume was to protect his chase mark. However, it made no difference changing to the smaller obstacles as he went on to hack up again in the 25 runner Listed Handicap Hurdle which he won back in 2023, this time off 10lb higher.

Those two runs show exceptional form heading into the National and with no doubts about stamina he could be the young pretender in the field to get involved.

He races in the National off a weight of 10st12lb and although it sees him 11lb higher than his win in the Paddy power, he is a horse that is still progressing that should take it in his stride.

The eight year old is a solid contender that has youth on his side compared to many and if taking to the National fences can go very close.

Recommended Bet Back Perceval legallois E/W 5 places in the 2025 Grand National SBK 12/1

