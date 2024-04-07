2024 Grand National & US Masters Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge over 12 questions
Test your knowledge on two of the biggest sporting events in the calendar ahead of the 2024 Grand National at Aintree and the US Masters at Augusta...
12 questions on the Grand National and US Masters
The 2024 Grand National is on Saturday 13 April
2024 US Masters commences on Thursday 11 April
Check out our Ultimate Guide to the Grand National
Read Steve Rawlings' in-depth preview of the US Masters
