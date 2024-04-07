Tony Calvin Tips

2024 Grand National & US Masters Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge over 12 questions

Question 1 of 12

Which horse won the first official running of the Grand National?

Question 2 of 12

In 1934 who won the first staging of the US Masters?

Question 3 of 12

Who recorded a tasty success in the 1956 Grand National, taking advantage of Devon Loch's late air jump?

Question 4 of 12

Only once has the US Masters been won with a score of Even par (288). Who won it?

Question 5 of 12

Foinavon won a dramatic 1967 Grand National after a melee at which obstacle?

Question 6 of 12

Gary Player, Tiger Woods and which other golfer shares the record of making 23 consecutive cuts at the US Masters?

Question 7 of 12

Who rode Red Rum to his historic 1977 third Grand National win?

Question 8 of 12

What is awarded to the lowest-scoring amateur at the US Masters?

Question 9 of 12

In 1990 Mr Frisk won the Grand National in the fastest ever recorded time. What was it?

Question 10 of 12

Between the years 2000 and 2012 how many South African players either won or finished runner-up at the US Masters?

Question 11 of 12

In 2019 Tiger Roll became the shortest-price winner of the Grand National for exactly 100 years. What price did he win at?

Question 12 of 12

Only once in the last 10 years has an American not won or finished runner-up at the US Masters. Who won in the year in question?

Test your knowledge on two of the biggest sporting events in the calendar ahead of the 2024 Grand National at Aintree and the US Masters at Augusta...

