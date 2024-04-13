2024 Aintree Grand National Results: I Am Maximus lands the spoils for favourite backers

I Am Maximus wins the 2024 Aintree Grand National

Delta Work 2nd, Minella Indo 3rd, Galvin 4th

The 2024 Grand National saw another superb spectacle as 32 runners went to post in Liverpool and ... went on to take the spoils.

1st

I Am Maximus

2nd

Delta Work

3rd

Minella Indo

4th

Galvin

5th

Kitty's Light

6th

Aint That A Shame

7th

Meetingofthewaters

8th

Galia Des Liteaux

9th

Roi Mage

10th

Limerick Lace

Tale of the Betfair Tape

The winner had a Betfair SP of 10.9 versus the Industry SP of 7/18.00.

In-running, Minella Indo, traded at a low of 5/42.25 for £640.

Willie Mullins landed the 2024 Aintree Grand National with I Am Maximus giving him his second win in the race.

The battle for the UK Trainers title now really hots up with Mullins winning the big race and the current betting on the Betfair Exchange reads 8/151.53 Willie Mullins, 2/13.00 Paul Nicholls, 5/16.00 Dan Skelton.

An Irish 1-2-3-4 was priced at 13/82.63.

Betfair spokesman, Barry Orr, commented today: ''The reduction in field size and the late non-runners were just some contributing factors to a drop in matched volumes on the Betfair Exchange. There was nearly £7m matched in the win market compared to last year's total of £8.9m''

