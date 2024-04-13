Tony Calvin Tips

Serial Winners

Daryl Carter Tips

Kevin Blake Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Rachael Blackmore Insight

2024 Aintree Grand National Results: I Am Maximus lands the spoils for favourite backers

Aintree Grand National
I Am Maximus wins the 2024 Grand National

Looking to see how your horse got in the 2024 Aintree Grand National? We have you covered with finishing positions of every horse in this year's renewal...

  • I Am Maximus wins the 2024 Aintree Grand National

  • Delta Work 2nd, Minella Indo 3rd, Galvin 4th

  • Serial Winners Fund: Final charity payout hits £250k

    • The 2024 Grand National saw another superb spectacle as 32 runners went to post in Liverpool and ... went on to take the spoils.

    Read below to see how your horse finished up in the 2024 renewal as Betfair offered six places on the Sportsbook.

    1st

    I Am Maximus

    2nd

    Delta Work

    3rd

    Minella Indo

    4th

    Galvin

    5th

    Kitty's Light

    6th

    Aint That A Shame

    Rachael Blackmore Serial Winners Finale...

    7th

    Meetingofthewaters

    8th

    Galia Des Liteaux

    9th

    Roi Mage

    10th

    Limerick Lace

    Tale of the Betfair Tape

    The winner had a Betfair SP of 10.9 versus the Industry SP of 7/18.00.

    In-running, Minella Indo, traded at a low of 5/42.25 for £640.

    Willie Mullins landed the 2024 Aintree Grand National with I Am Maximus giving him his second win in the race.

    The battle for the UK Trainers title now really hots up with Mullins winning the big race and the current betting on the Betfair Exchange reads 8/151.53 Willie Mullins, 2/13.00 Paul Nicholls, 5/16.00 Dan Skelton.

    An Irish 1-2-3-4 was priced at 13/82.63.

    Betfair spokesman, Barry Orr, commented today: ''The reduction in field size and the late non-runners were just some contributing factors to a drop in matched volumes on the Betfair Exchange. There was nearly £7m matched in the win market compared to last year's total of £8.9m''

    Serial Winners Fund: Pot reaches £250,000 as Fund comes to an end

    Watch Serial Winners|Rachael Blackmore...

GET £20 IN FREE BETS WHEN YOU BET £5

New customers only. Bet £5 on the Betfair Sportsbook and receive £20 in FREE bets once your qualifying bet has been settled. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Most read stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Aintree Grand National 2024: Daryl Carter's runner-by-runner guide and 1,2,3,4,5 prediction for the big one

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Grand National Day Tips: Back Tony Calvin's 16/1 and 159/1 big race bets

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Paul Nicholls Grand National Day Aintree Runners: Caldwell Potter earmarked for Aintree on Saturday

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Rachael Blackmore Saturday Aintree Runners: We are hoping Minella Indo can run a big race

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Kevin Blake's Grand National Verdict: 12/1 Mr Incredible has the stamina for Aintree glory

  6. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Aintree Day Three Tips: Rely on Skelton and Pauling for a National Day 60/1 double

More Grand National Tips