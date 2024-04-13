2024 Aintree Grand National Results: I Am Maximus lands the spoils for favourite backers
Looking to see how your horse got in the 2024 Aintree Grand National? We have you covered with finishing positions of every horse in this year's renewal...
I Am Maximus wins the 2024 Aintree Grand National
Delta Work 2nd, Minella Indo 3rd, Galvin 4th
Serial Winners Fund: Final charity payout hits £250k
Read below to see how your horse finished up in the 2024 renewal as Betfair offered six places on the Sportsbook.
1st
I Am Maximus
2nd
Delta Work
3rd
Minella Indo
4th
Galvin
5th
Kitty's Light
6th
Aint That A Shame
7th
Meetingofthewaters
8th
Galia Des Liteaux
9th
Roi Mage
10th
Limerick Lace
Tale of the Betfair Tape
The winner had a Betfair SP of 10.9 versus the Industry SP of 7/18.00.
In-running, Minella Indo, traded at a low of 5/42.25 for £640.
Willie Mullins landed the 2024 Aintree Grand National with I Am Maximus giving him his second win in the race.
The battle for the UK Trainers title now really hots up with Mullins winning the big race and the current betting on the Betfair Exchange reads 8/151.53 Willie Mullins, 2/13.00 Paul Nicholls, 5/16.00 Dan Skelton.
An Irish 1-2-3-4 was priced at 13/82.63.
Betfair spokesman, Barry Orr, commented today: ''The reduction in field size and the late non-runners were just some contributing factors to a drop in matched volumes on the Betfair Exchange. There was nearly £7m matched in the win market compared to last year's total of £8.9m''
Serial Winners Fund: Pot reaches £250,000 as Fund comes to an end
Watch Serial Winners|Rachael Blackmore...
