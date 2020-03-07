Gordon Elliott: The Very Man to take Navan by storm on Sunday

Sunday - Naas

14:10 - Dakota Moirette



He ran a solid race at Fairyhouse last time when he was second to Sizing Pottsie. He was no match for the winner but that horse did go on to win at Grade 3 level during the week and if he were to run to a similar level here he should be able to give a good account of himself.

Hopefully no rain for Dallas

14:40 - Dallas Des Pictons



I'd hoped that his season would have gone better as he always looked like a horse that would come into his own over fences. Last season, he did well on good ground and I'm not convinced that he wants the ground that soft so I wouldn't like to see too much rain for him over the weekend. It's been a stop-start sort of season for him and I'd just like to see him enjoy a confidence boosting run which will hopefully set him up to do better later in the spring.

Keep your eyes on Dounikos and General Principle

15:15 - Dounikos, Monbeg Notorious, General Principle & Cheb De Kerviniou



Dounikos has had a very light season so far having run just the once at Punchestown in October when he ran respectably against some smart graded horses. He can go well fresh and seems to handle most types of ground so I'm hoping he could run a nice race although I do think he will come on for this run.



Monbeg Notorious has struggled since doing very well for us as a novice chaser. He hasn't made much of an impression on his two runs this season but he works like all his old ability is still there and he seems very well in himself at the moment. He is not the easiest to predict and he has his own ideas about things but I do feel that he has the capability to run well if he puts his best foot forward and he wasn't disgraced in this race last year.

General Principle is a former Irish Grand National winner and I was delighted to see him show some signs of returning to form when he was fourth in the National Trial at Punchestown last month. He does seem to come to himself at this time of the year and he has been in good shape since Punchestown so hopefully he will line up with a solid each way chance.



Cheb De Kerviniou might be the pick of our four here. He is a grand, honest, straight forward horse who stays well and he would look to have a good chance on his third in the Grand National Trial at Punchestown. That was his best effort since coming to us and I think there could be more to come from him so I'd expect a good run from him although he is probably at his best beyond three miles.

Best watched here

15:45 Fantasio D'alene



Since winning a bumper in the autumn, he has run a number of solid races in good bumpers. I think he could make a very nice staying novice hurdler for next year and he is going to have a run here to pick up some hurdling experience ahead of next season. He lacks previous jumping experience in what looks a smart enough race so I'd say he is best watched and I'm just hoping to see him run a nice race before we leave him off until next season. I think we will see a better horse next winter.

Longer trip should suit The Very Man

16:20 Euclyde Dubreau & The Very Man



Euclyde Dubreau is a grand horse who should be able to win his share of races. He finished in midfield on his hurdling debut a couple of months ago and that run looks to have taught him plenty and brought him forward but I'd say he is going to need another run to sharpen him up. He should improve from his first run but I'd say he is best watched for the moment.



I thought that The Very Man would have won his maiden hurdle long before now but the season hasn't quite gone to plan with him. He ran quite a nice race against a decent horse of Willie's at Navan last time and the way he finished out his race that day suggested that a longer trip would suit him so hopefully the step up to this distance will help. On his best form he would look to have every chance.

No surprise if this one does well

16:50 Clondaw Native



He's a grand horse who showed a useful level of form in England before coming to us. He struggled on his first run for us at Navan a couple of months ago but he would have needed that run and that was quite a hot race. I would say that he would prefer more of a test of stamina but he seems to be in good shape and he has run some decent races over similar trips in the past. I wouldn't be shocked to see him show up well.

Best Chance - The Very Man (16:20)