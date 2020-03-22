To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Sport that is ON today

US Election Betting

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Gary O'Brien: Jimmil can secure Ulster National glory

Hurdle action
Gary O'Brien has a selection in the Ulster National today
Join today
View market

The Ulster National is today's feature race at Downpatrick and Gary O'Brien fancies an impressive recent winners to taste success on consecutive weekends...

"...if his trainer is happy to allow him to turn out once again, and with the extra half-mile unlikely to be an issue, then perhaps Jimmil can bag another big prize."

Downpatrick is the latest Irish venue to host "behind closed doors" action this afternoon and Jimmil, who could scarcely have been more impressive when capturing a valuable novice handicap chase at Navan last weekend, looks the one to side with in the featured Randox Ulster National.

This lightly-raced six year-old, who only made his debut for Gavin Cromwell in January, was something of a revelation in that recent Proudstown Park contest - though clearly some people expected an improved showing as he was nibbled at from a high of 33/1 down to an SP of 10/1. Those who availed of those fancy prices hardly had a moment's worry as, making his handicap debut after showing little more than a glimmer of promise in novice company, he duly moved with real purpose throughout the three miles before quickly putting the race to bed after the last.

Solid form and step up in trip should suit

Chasing him home at a respectable distance was odds-on market leader Treacysenniscorthy, who went into that race on the back of a remarkable four-timer over hurdles, the most recent of them a memorable victory in a €100,000 event at the Dublin Racing Festival. Perhaps he isn't quite as good over the larger obstacles but that's not a theory I necessarily subscribe to - he was competing off a 19lb lower mark in that discipline, and in Jimmil's absence would have been a nine-length winner.

A 14lb hike in the ratings therefore looks fully merited for Cromwell's powerfully-built gelding, and while that means he must shoulder 11-10 in this better race that is less of a worry than the quick turnaround.

To the naked eye at least, he didn't appear to have anything like a hard race but the going was heavy and one would imagine his exertions would have had to take at least something out of him. However presumably there have been no outward ill effects at home in the intervening period, if his trainer is happy to allow him to turn out once again, and with the extra half-mile unlikely to be an issue, then perhaps Jimmil can bag another big prize.

Recommended bets

Back Jimmil to win the 15:10 at Downpatrick at 5/1 on the Betfair Sportsbook

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Gary O'Brien,

More Gary O'Brien

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles