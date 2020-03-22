Gary O'Brien: Jimmil can secure Ulster National glory

Downpatrick is the latest Irish venue to host "behind closed doors" action this afternoon and Jimmil, who could scarcely have been more impressive when capturing a valuable novice handicap chase at Navan last weekend, looks the one to side with in the featured Randox Ulster National.

This lightly-raced six year-old, who only made his debut for Gavin Cromwell in January, was something of a revelation in that recent Proudstown Park contest - though clearly some people expected an improved showing as he was nibbled at from a high of 33/1 down to an SP of 10/1. Those who availed of those fancy prices hardly had a moment's worry as, making his handicap debut after showing little more than a glimmer of promise in novice company, he duly moved with real purpose throughout the three miles before quickly putting the race to bed after the last.

Solid form and step up in trip should suit

Chasing him home at a respectable distance was odds-on market leader Treacysenniscorthy, who went into that race on the back of a remarkable four-timer over hurdles, the most recent of them a memorable victory in a €100,000 event at the Dublin Racing Festival. Perhaps he isn't quite as good over the larger obstacles but that's not a theory I necessarily subscribe to - he was competing off a 19lb lower mark in that discipline, and in Jimmil's absence would have been a nine-length winner.

A 14lb hike in the ratings therefore looks fully merited for Cromwell's powerfully-built gelding, and while that means he must shoulder 11-10 in this better race that is less of a worry than the quick turnaround.

To the naked eye at least, he didn't appear to have anything like a hard race but the going was heavy and one would imagine his exertions would have had to take at least something out of him. However presumably there have been no outward ill effects at home in the intervening period, if his trainer is happy to allow him to turn out once again, and with the extra half-mile unlikely to be an issue, then perhaps Jimmil can bag another big prize.