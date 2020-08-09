Gary O'Brien Irish Racing Tips: Dress to impress in 6f Nursery

Pony racing star Sam Ewing enjoyed a memorable afternoon at Cork yesterday as Ger Lyons's stalwart Ardhoomey gave him his first win under rules in a €40,000 handicap, and the teenager might just be centre stage once again following the nursery at the Curragh this afternoon.

Dress Kode is Ewing's mount in this six furlong contest at 14:35, and though at first glance the Kodiac filly may appear regressive a closer examination of her profile makes her price of 13/2 look potentially attractive. A promising eighth at Naas over the minimum distance on her introduction last month, she never had much chance of getting home at Roscommon a month later after going off too hard in testing ground.

No. 5 (2) Dress Kode SBK 13/2 EXC 7.4 Trainer: G. M. Lyons, Ireland

Jockey: Sam Ewing

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 73 Form: 638

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 17/07/20 Limerick 8/13 Flat 6f 150y Good 9st 2lbs G. F. Carroll 7.1 07/07/20 Roscommon 3/6 Flat 7f 69y Heavy 9st 2lbs Sam Ewing 8.09 08/06/20 Naas 6/16 Flat 5f Gd/frm 9st 2lbs G. F. Carroll 17

She again possibly did too much too soon on her final qualifying start at Limerick last time, fading into eighth behind Finest having to work to get across from her wide draw, after which the handicapper awarded Dress Kode an initial mark of 73. Based on those last two performances that probably sounds like plenty but let us just return for a moment to that debut effort on the first day of racing following the lockdown.

Form of debut run working out very well

The winner More Beautiful admittedly seems to have gone the wrong way after being backed up quickly for the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot, though it is worth remembering she went off a short-priced favourite there, but leaving her aside the race has worked out staggeringly well. The third, fifth and tenth all went in next time, and though the seventh and eighth took two more runs to open their accounts they have since scored at Listed and Group 2 level - and the latter Aloha Star is not without a chance in today's Group 1 feature.

Those subsequent events suggest that despite her finishing position Dress Kode probably ran to a very high level that day, certainly one that indicates she ought to be competitive off this sort of rating in handicap company, and while she may never scale the heights that some of those around her that day at Naas have already managed this looks a fine opportunity. With little or no rain around, conditions ought to be ideal and her rider's 10lb claim is a huge plus.