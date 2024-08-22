York Ebor

York Ebor Festival Tips: Rhys Williams is taking a two-pronged attack on day two

York Racecourse
Our racing expert landed a 10/1 winner on Wednesday at York

Our resident tipster was on the mark with a winning 10/111.00 NAP yesterday and is back today with two selections at York.

  • Rhys Williams landed a 10/111.00 winning Nap on Wednesday at York

  • Plenty went wrong last time

  • Likely to appreciate good pace to chase

  • Aragon Castle is overpriced at York

York - 15:00 - Back Aragon Castle

Plenty went wrong for Aragon Castle at Goodwood last time and he ran very well in the circumstances.

He tried to anticipate the start but got it wrong and ended up being awkwardly away as a result. That left him racing towards the back of the field in a steadily run race and while he made up plenty of ground late on, he couldn't quite challenge those that had raced prominently.

Prior to that, he had won well at Hamilton when making the running and easily beating James McHenry who reopposes today.

Aragon Castle is a strong stayer at this trip the option of either chasing a likely good pace or making the running if that pace doesn't materialise looks the best option and hopefully he can get into a good position from stall ten.

It might be that he does want a bit further these days show his best but I think there's more to come from him and any double-figure prices appeal.

Recommended Bet

Back Aragon Castle in the 15:00 at York 1pt win

SBK12/1

York - 15:00 - Back Stone Soldier

At a big price, I wouldn't be surprised if Stone Soldier ran well if on a going day.

He wasn't too quickly away at Chester last time and ended up towards the back of the pack, from where he couldn't get competitive and wasn't given an overly hard time to finish ninth.

On his previous run, he finished a close fourth over seven furlongs at this track when faring best of those that had raced prominently.

He is inconsistent and it might be that he won't quite see out the trip over a mile but he's well drawn to go back to prominent tactics and any 33/134.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet

Back Stone Soldier in the 15:00 at York 0.5pt win

SBK40/1

Now read Katie Midwinter's Thursday tips here

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2024

Staked: 188.50pts

Returned: 186.08pts

P/L: -2.42pts

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Horse Racing Tips

York Ebor Festival Day Two Tips Cheat Sheet: Best bets and insight for Thursday

  • James Mackie
Betfair York Ebor Festival Cheat Sheet
Ryan Moore

Ryan Moore Day Two York Ebor Rides: Knavesmire to bring the best out of Content in Yorkshire Oaks

  • Ryan Moore
Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore
Daryl Carter Tips

Daryl Carter's Tips: 11/4 Arizona to Blaze the Knavesmire on Day Two at York

  • Daryl Carter
Daryl Carter.

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Daryl Carter's Tips: 25/1 Group 1 Nunthorpe hope is excellent value

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    York Ebor Festival Day Two Tips Cheat Sheet: Best bets and insight for Thursday

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Ryan Moore Day Two York Ebor Rides: Knavesmire to bring the best out of Content in Yorkshire Oaks

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Alan Dudman's York Big Race Verdict: Take a punt on outsider at 20/1 for Yorkshire Oaks upset

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Alan Dudman's York Big Race Verdict: Take a punt on outsider at 20/1 for Yorkshire Oaks upset

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

York Day 3 Tips - "Azure Blue at a big price"

  • Editor
Racing...Only Bettor

York Day 2 Tips - Durty Dan

  • Editor

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

Big In Deauville

  • Editor
Weighed In

Where's Tommo?

  • Editor