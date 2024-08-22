York Ebor Festival Tips: Rhys Williams is taking a two-pronged attack on day two
Our resident tipster was on the mark with a winning 10/111.00 NAP yesterday and is back today with two selections at York.
Rhys Williams landed a 10/111.00 winning Nap on Wednesday at York
Plenty went wrong last time
Likely to appreciate good pace to chase
Aragon Castle is overpriced at York
York - 15:00 - Back Aragon Castle
Aragon Castle (Ire)
- J: Hayley Turner
- T: Andrew Balding
- F: 284-52215
Plenty went wrong for Aragon Castle at Goodwood last time and he ran very well in the circumstances.
He tried to anticipate the start but got it wrong and ended up being awkwardly away as a result. That left him racing towards the back of the field in a steadily run race and while he made up plenty of ground late on, he couldn't quite challenge those that had raced prominently.
Prior to that, he had won well at Hamilton when making the running and easily beating James McHenry who reopposes today.
Aragon Castle is a strong stayer at this trip the option of either chasing a likely good pace or making the running if that pace doesn't materialise looks the best option and hopefully he can get into a good position from stall ten.
It might be that he does want a bit further these days show his best but I think there's more to come from him and any double-figure prices appeal.
York - 15:00 - Back Stone Soldier
Stone Soldier
- J: Silvestre De Sousa
- T: Richard Fahey
- F: 30/266-049
At a big price, I wouldn't be surprised if Stone Soldier ran well if on a going day.
He wasn't too quickly away at Chester last time and ended up towards the back of the pack, from where he couldn't get competitive and wasn't given an overly hard time to finish ninth.
On his previous run, he finished a close fourth over seven furlongs at this track when faring best of those that had raced prominently.
He is inconsistent and it might be that he won't quite see out the trip over a mile but he's well drawn to go back to prominent tactics and any 33/134.00 or bigger appeals.
Recommended bets
RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2024
Staked: 188.50pts
Returned: 186.08pts
P/L: -2.42pts
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
