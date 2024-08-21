York Ebor Festival Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Irish stayer to continue his rise on day one
Our resident tipster has analysed the opening day of the York Ebor Festival and has a sole selection in the staying handicap.
Comfortable win last time
Joey Sheridan back in the saddle
Extensio is overpriced at York
It is the opening day of the 2024 York Ebor Festival and Wednesday looks set to be a cracker, especially with the feature Group 1 Juddmonte International seeing an amazing turn out of entries.
Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore has the plum ride in the contest, teaming back up with Derby and Coral Eclipse winner City Of Troy.
Listen to Day One York Ebor Festival Racing Only Bettor Tips...
York - 16:10 - Back Extensio
Extensio (Ire)
- J: J. M. Sheridan
- T: P. F. O'Donnell, Ireland
- F: 2/02213-61
Extensio was a comfortable winner on his latest start at Fairyhouse and I think he has a good chance of following up at York today.
He won easily at Clonmel over 2m½f last season before finishing third at Newmarket when racing a bit keener than ideal. He cruised into a challenging position in the closing stages but didn't quite see out the trip.
Joey Sheridan was in the saddle for those two starts but on both starts this season, Extensio has been ridden by a far less experienced jockey in the trainer's daughter, Sylvia O'Donnell. She finished sixth on Extensio on the first start this season when the horse may have been a little in need of the run and he built on that last time with a smooth success. He got to the front under gentle encouragement a furlong out before not looking to do much in front and won by 1½ lengths.
The way that he travels through races suggests that Extensio could have more to come over staying trips and it's a positive that Joey Sheridan is back in the saddle today. It might be that stall fifteen could see him end up positioned wider than ideal but with some luck on that front I think he has a good chance to continue his rise in the staying ranks and any 15/28.50 or bigger appeals.
Recommended bets
RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2024
Staked: 186.50pts
Returned: 173.28pts
P/L: -13.22pts
-
-
