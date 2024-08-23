York Ebor Festival Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Haggas handicapper on day three

Unsuited by slow pace last time

Can continue improvement with more favourable setup

Wafei is overpriced at York

Wafei was beaten on handicap debut at Glorious Goodwood last time but that race didn't pan out suitably for him and he has a good chance to get back to winning ways today.

The field crawled along early on and Wafei gradually dropped back through the field to race towards the back on the inside. He couldn't get a clear run as the pace started to lift and didn't appear to be handling the track too well. That left him with plenty of work to do once switched to the outside with a furlong to go and he ran on strongly but couldn't quite catch Assailant.

Today's race is likely to be run at a far stronger pace and the combination of that and the return to a more conventional track should be far more in his favour and can lead to Wafei taking a step forward from the level he ran to at Goodwood.

He is up against stronger company today but I think he has the ability to take that in his stride and any 7/24.50 or bigger appeals.