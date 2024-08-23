York Ebor Festival Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Haggas handicapper on day three
Our resident tipster has analysed day three of the Ebor Festival and has a sole selection in the opening handicap...
-
Unsuited by slow pace last time
-
Can continue improvement with more favourable setup
-
Wafei is overpriced at York
Listen to Day Three York Ebor Festival Racing Only Bettor Tips...
York - 13:50 - Back Wafei
Wafei (Usa)
- J: Billy Loughnane
- T: William Haggas
- F: 25-412
Wafei was beaten on handicap debut at Glorious Goodwood last time but that race didn't pan out suitably for him and he has a good chance to get back to winning ways today.
The field crawled along early on and Wafei gradually dropped back through the field to race towards the back on the inside. He couldn't get a clear run as the pace started to lift and didn't appear to be handling the track too well. That left him with plenty of work to do once switched to the outside with a furlong to go and he ran on strongly but couldn't quite catch Assailant.
Today's race is likely to be run at a far stronger pace and the combination of that and the return to a more conventional track should be far more in his favour and can lead to Wafei taking a step forward from the level he ran to at Goodwood.
He is up against stronger company today but I think he has the ability to take that in his stride and any 7/24.50 or bigger appeals.
Now read Katie Midwinter's Friday tips here.
Recommended bets
RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2024
Staked: 190.00pts
Returned: 185.54pts
P/L: -4.46pts
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
York Ebor Festival Day Three Tips Cheat Sheet: Best bets and insight for Friday
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Daryl Carter's Tips: 25/1 Group 1 Nunthorpe hope is excellent value
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Ryan Moore Day Three York Ebor Rides: Believing can hit the frame in Group 1 Nunthrope Stakes
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
York Ebor Festival Horse Racing Tips: Back a speedy pair for Friday 37/1 double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
York Ebor Festival Horse Racing Tips: Back a speedy pair for Friday 37/1 double