A very competitive day on day two at York

14/1 15.00 Stay Alert a lively outsider in Yorkshire Oaks

7/1 7.80 Moracana can come out best in open race

We move on to day two of the Ebor Festival at York. In contrast with so many top-class Flat meetings through the summer, the threat of rain and/or overwatering is absent on this occasion, so we can all focus on trying to find the winners on what will be fast, but safe turf.

The Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks (15:35) has attracted a really interesting field that will see a fascinating clash between the three-year-olds and their elders.

The three-year-olds will take up a strong chunk of the market, but my inclination is to side with the older fillies and mares. The one that looks notably overpriced to me is the Hughie Morrison-trained Stay Alert.

No. 6 (8) Stay Alert SBK 10/1 EXC 11 Trainer: Hughie Morrison

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: -

The daughter of Fastnet Rock evidently hasn't tended to capture the imagination of the public judged on her starting prices when she has stepped up in class, but there is a strong case to be made for her. She has only had nine runs and has progressed notably well, with her most recent second to Via Sistina in the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh representing a career-best effort.

It should be noted that she shaped better than the result too, as the winner squeezed her out quite badly as she was delivering her challenge. It would be a stretch to suggest that she would have beaten the winner, but she would certainly have finished closer to her than she did.

Stay Alert has already proven her stamina for this longer trip. With her only having had just two runs this season, she comes into this race fresher than most. While this may well be the firmest ground she has encountered, she should be fine on it. She is a fascinating contender and looks much too big a price.

The other race that takes my eye is the British EBF & Sir Henry Cecil Galtres Stakes (16:10). I think it might go the way of an Irish raider in the shape of Sheila Lavery-trained Moracana.

No. 1 (9) Moracana (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 8.4 Trainer: Ms Sheila Lavery, Ireland

Jockey: R. C. Colgan

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 13lbs

OR: -

The daughter of Elzaam has progressed really well throughout her career. At a time when the Lavery team were going through a quiet spell, she produced a fine performance to win the highly-competitive Petingo Handicap at Leopardstown on Irish Champions Weekend last year.

That progress has continued this season with her winning a Listed race at Cork in April and running a fine race when a never-nearer fifth to Okita Soushi in the Duke of Edinburgh Handicap at Royal Ascot last time. She ran a huge race that day as she got left a long way back and did very well to only be beaten three lengths.

Returning to stakes company is likely to suit her and there could well be more improvement to come from her. There isn't a whole lot between the main protagonists on paper and a big effort from her would not surprise.

