Thursday Racing Tips: Take the 6/5 about exciting Desert Flower say Timeform
Andrew Asquith outlines the Timeform view on day one of the St Leger Festival at Doncaster on Thursday...
-
Desert Flower can win again up in class
-
Promethean looks well handicapped
-
Back In Black open to further progress
Desert Flower can confirm herself a smart filly
Desert Flower was the pick on looks ahead of her debut over seven furlongs at Newmarket in July, and she overcame inexperience to make a winning start, running green initially when coming under pressure, but readily moving clear in the final furlong in the style of a bright prospect, recording a good timefigure in the process.
Desert Flower started 4/1-on for her next start over the same course and distance and had no problem defying a penalty, not having to improve a great deal, but again displaying a striking turn of foot to readily move six and a half lengths clear.
She sets a good standard now moving into pattern company - she's 4 lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and has the Timeform small 'p' attached to her rating - so she is a strong fancy to take this step up in class in her stride and maintain her unbeaten record.
Promethean can deservedly open his account
Promethean had some strong form in novice events as a juvenile last season, mixing it with some now-smart types in races which have worked out well, and he has caught the eye in two so far this season.
He didn't settle fully on his return over a mile and a quarter at Newbury, but still ran well on his return from six months off, and he built on that effort when an unlucky loser back at a mile on his handicap debut at Newmarket last month.
Promethean received a hefty bump from the eventual winner leaving the stalls, which resulted in him racing further back than ideal, and he made up lots of ground in the closing stages, only just failing to get up on the line.
He left the impression he's on a very good mark, and that performance can be marked up further when taking sectionals into account, so he makes plenty of appeal now moving back up in trip from just a 2 lb higher mark.
Back In Black has more to offer in handicaps
James Fanshawe is having an excellent year, well on course to record his best since 2019 numerically, and he is in a rich vein of form at present, too, recording four winners from his last eight runners, at the time of writing.
He saddles Back In Black in the seven-furlong nursey and he looks very interesting now making his handicap debut. He shaped well when runner-up to a couple of useful sorts on his first two starts and, while he didn't need to improve to land the odds at Yarmouth last time, he overcame adverse circumstances to do so.
Back In Black stood out on form, but he stumbled badly around two furlongs out after clipping heels with another horse, and did particularly well to recover so quickly and still win with a bit up his sleeve. The bare form is nothing special, but he remains with plenty of potential now moving into handicaps from what appears a workable mark.
