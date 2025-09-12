Friday ITV Tips: Mark Milligan's best bets on Day 2 of the St Leger Meeting

Weld raider to land the opener

The stayers are the highlight of the second day of the St Leger meeting, with the Doncaster Cup taking centre stage at 15:00.

I toyed with chancing Sunway to get the better of favourite Sweet William but was undecided on whether he'd stay the longer trip or not, so I've passed on the race but do have some strong fancies in a trio of the other ITV races.

Dermot Weld's Duraji is less exposed than most of his rivals in the opening 1m 6.5f handicap and I'm taking him to build on a good fourth-place finish in a similar contest at Glorious Goodwood last time.

The son of Dubawi was quite highly tried on his first three starts this season and didn't cut much ice, but he fared much better dropped into the handicap ranks for the first time on the Sussex Downs and his trainer is a past master with this type of horse.

With the injured Ryan Moore unable to retain the partnership, William Buick is a more than able substitute and I'm hopeful he can get us off to a flyer for the day.

Recommended Bet Back Duraji to win 13:15 Doncaster EXC 6.6

William Buick is also on board the day's second selection, Catullus, who I'm taking to strike for Charlie Appleby and Godolphin in the 7f Listed Flying Scotsman Stakes. This jockey/trainer/owner combo took this race a few years ago with Noble Truth, who didn't quite go on to be as good as he'd promised there but still bagged some nice prizes.

Catullus took three runs to get off the mark, but he did bump into Publish on his second start, who himself is a colt with a bundle of potential and ran well behind one who could be destined for the very top at Haydock last week.

The selection broke his maiden at the third time of asking at Yarmouth last month, completing a very simple task at cramped odds and he remains with the potential for even better as steps up in grade.

Aidan O'Brien fields Frescobaldi up against Catullus and he may well emerge as the biggest threat.

A strong, attractive colt, he was off the mark at the third time of asking at in a maiden at York last time and has the potential to hold his own in better company as he gains more experience.

Recommended Bet Back Catullus to win 13:50 Doncaster SBK 7/2

While I'm hoping Frescobaldi doesn't get the better of Catullus in the Flying Scotsman, I do fancy the trainer to gain quick compensation in the following 5f Group 2 Flying Childers Stakes.

This race is aimed primarily at the speediest juveniles and it would be no surprise to see the filly Lady Iman get back on track after she flopped against her elders in the Nunthorpe, but I'm not convinced her prior form is all that strong and I'm siding with Mission Central.

Christophe Soumillon is in for some tasty rides from Ballydoyle while Ryan Moore remains side-lined and he takes the mount on this pacey son of No Nay Never.

A £625k yearling, he presumably wasn't the easiest to train early on and is now a gelding, a decision you'd think that 'the Lads' wouldn't have taken lightly given his price tag/pedigree.

However, that seems to have been the making of him and he's won both his starts since, though has given a bit of an insight into why it was deemed necessary to give him the gelding operation, looking a little ungainly last time.

That didn't appear to stop him going forward, though, and it could just be that he's got a bit of growing up to do, the talent certainly looking in place if his concentration can be honed effectively.

The selection is a really strong traveller with bags of speed and I'm expecting him to take plenty of pegging back over this fast 5f.