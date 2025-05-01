Punchestown Champion Hurdle Big Race Verdict: Back State Man to topple Constitution Hill

State Man is bidding for a third Punchestown Champion Hurdle

Constitution Hill backed into 10/11 1.91 on the eve of Friday's big race

Alan Dudman's verdict on the feature race of day four

Racing Only Bettor. Watch the new episode

The new dual is on - Constitution Hill v State Man

This year's Boodles Champion Hurdle has the added bonus of one of those rarely seen beasts - a Nicky Henderson Grade 1 runner in Ireland - but, on the basis of race history and current form, Willie Mullins' State Man could be favourite, with the Henderson-trained Constitution Hill now running as an emperor with no clothes at 10/111.91.

I'll refrain from picking up on social media the use of "Conny Hill" (bleurgh!), but Henderson's star pupil is still popular with the punters as the backed horse from 11/102.11.

The mind of the punter fascinates me. If a "normal" horse and everyday bog-standard hurdler had fallen twice, you wouldn't be in a mad rush to back him or her. For the 175-rated Constitution Hill, he has enough credit in the bank to still be favourite. But how many chances are you willing to give?

His worrying trait is that he is taking complete yahoos at hurdles now. Standing off by miles. When younger and hardy he got away with it as his brilliance was obvious, but he's had his tough times on the sidelines and may have lost a bit of the technique that made him formidable.

It's either a complete lack of concentration and sheer stupidity from the horse - treating the hurdles with zero respect - or he cannot jump and is now a bad jumper. Put it this way, I don't think the Timeform posse will be issuing an 'x' just yet.

The 24-carat foes of the horse would love to see that x issued I reckon.

State Man is near perfect at Punchestown

State Man suffered his own misfortune at Cheltenham in the Champion Hurdle, the race in which Constitution Hill exited four out from the play, while State Man, who was cantering in front holding a five length lead, dived for the hurdle and did an Annie Power.

It certainly was one of the most dramatic races staged, and while Golden Ace and their connections earned massive plaudits for giving it a go, they were lucky, and sometimes fortune shines on the brave.

State Man's record at Punchestown is near perfect - and his career overall with 13 wins from 19 starts netting £1.4million for the Donnellys as is close to perfection you can get. Indeed, the Donnellys might well be thinking of buying another Modigliani.

State Man's record in this race too is 100% with two wins in the last two renewals. He won last year's race against three vastly inferior rivals at odds of 2/71.29, after beating stablemates Vauban and Sharjah in the 2023 renewal, making the running at 2/51.40.

He won the Novices' Champion Hurdle at the Punchestown Festival in 2022 under a hold-up ride - at a price back then which now looks like a gift from the gods in comparison to his others at 11/102.11.

The ground for those three victories was good to soft x 2 and soft.

With the case for the Mullins' star, it's just more persuasive to back him at 6/42.50 against the odds-on of Constitution Hill, whose profusion of issues are mounting up. I don't buy the UK Hurdles are distracting him and the Irish ones will suit him better - hurdles are there to be jumped and he never had a problem in his rampaging days.

So there we have it. The case for State Man is made, especially with Paul Townend's big-race nous compared to the new jockey of James Bowen on Constitution Hill.

This will be a pressure ride no doubt for Bowen - and he needs to be a bit more tactically alive to those around him after getting caught amongst the no-hopers and outsiders at Aintree, which in turn got him into a bad spot before another fall.

Golden Ace - the forgotten player

Golden Ace is by Golden Horn, who is known for stud sales purposes as "The Crowd Pleaser" and she shouldn't be forgotten for the race as a Champion Hurdle winner, lucky yes, but it's in the book.

She went into the Champion Hurdle holding a rating of 144, and on her best, wouldn't get near State Man.

I applaud the owner Ian Gosden though. He rolled the dice and got his rewards and again deserves credit for not shying away from the two market principals here. If both fall, well, it could be a repeat lucky victory.

Kargese is a Grade 1 winner at the Punchestown Festival having landed the Ballymore Champion Four Year Old Hurdle - a race this year coming up on Saturday, with Mullins holding nine of the 12 entries. Good luck to the others!

Her victory at the meeting was achieved with a Townend special - coming from way off the pace to win going away and she also showed improved form for the season to win the County at Cheltenham.

She can over-race but has the engine and she's a fairly tough cookie, indeed Mullins called her "Nails" and she has grown a fair bit since last spring.

Asked whether graded options were on the cards after her County Hurdle, Mullins replied: "Definitely".

The 14s on her has gone and she's now 11/112.00 to back on the Sportsbook.

Is she a bet? With two places, no.