New Year's Day Racing: At 5/4 Broadway Boy heads odds for first of three Betfair races at Cheltenham

Betfair kick-off 2025 by sponsoring three NYD races

Get the latest odds for all three races at Cheltenham

Betfair also sponsoring Festival Trials Day races in January

Whatever you are doing to celebrate the New Year there is no better way to start 2025 than by enjoying three Betfair-sponsored races at Cheltenham on 1 January.

New Year's Day is always a big day for jumps racing and that's why Betfair chose to support what should be three excellent contests this week. All three races will be live on ITV.

The first is the The Betfair Handicap Steeple Chase (Class 2) at 13:30 which currently has Broadway Boy as the 5/42.25 favourite.

Nigel Twiston-Davies' six-year-old was last seen finishing second at Newbury on 30 November. Prior to that he came third at Cheltenham and the odds indicate that he is expected to relish running there again on Wednesday.

Gemirande 11/4 to win Betfair Exchange Handicap Chase

The biggest race of the three is the The Betfair Exchange Handicap Chase (Class 1) (Premier Handicap) at 14:05.

Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls runs Hitman in this one but, with Ditcheat runners struggling over the festive racing schedule and this one priced at 12/113.00 here, it would be a surprise if Harry Cobden rode him to victory.

Instead, the market favours Gemirande 11/43.75 with Colonel Harry and Springwell Bay both expected to challenge at 4/15.00.

The final race of the three is the Best Odds On The Betfair Exchange Handicap Hurdle Race (Class 2) at 14:40.

The favourite in that race, One Big Bang 5/23.50, finished second at Haydock last month on another day of Betfair-sponsored racing. He was a runner-up at Newton Abbot before that and the market indicates that on New Year's Day he could get over the line for the win.

But don't rule out Strackan 4/15.00 or Catch Him Derry 11/26.50 as the market indicates that they should also run well.

Betfair will be back at Cheltenham on Saturday 25 January, for Festival Trials Day, when Betfair will sponsor The Betfair Exchange Handicap Steeple Chase (Class 1) (Premier Handicap) and The Betfair Cotswold Steeple Chase (Class 1) (Grade 2).

The latter race is the feature race of Festival Trials Day. It boasts a rich history, producing fantastic renewals over the years with strong winners such as Neptune Collonges, Frodon, and 2024 winner Capodanno for the Willie Mullins team.

Both meetings will be fascinating in their own right but they will also set the stage for the drama and excitement of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival.