An in-depth look at the Sussex Stakes by Timeform

Sussex Stakes

15:35 Goodwood, Wednesday

Live on ITV

1. Aldaary (William Haggas/Jim Crowley)

Very smart handicapper in 2021, winning brace of big-field contests at Ascot. Won a listed event at Haydock in grand style on his sole start in 2022, but not in the same form both outings following his return last month, all the rage in the betting though only second in the Summer Mile at Ascot last time. Conditions no problem but this no easy race to bounce back in.

2. Chindit (Richard Hannon/Pat Dobbs)

Landed the Group 2 Summer Mile at Ascot last year and added a listed race to his tally on his reappearance in May. Excelled himself when runner-up in the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury next time, but not in quite the same form when mid-field in the Queen Anne Stakes when last seen in June. Likely to come up short once more.

3. Facteur Cheval (Jerome Reynier/Maxime Guyon)

Progressive as a three-year-old, culminating with Group 3 Prix Perth success at Saint-Cloud in October. Ran right up to form all three starts this spring, too, finishing third in a bunched finish tackling Group 1 company for the first time over an extended nine furlongs at Longchamp in May. This asks another question, however.

No. 3 (5) Facteur Cheval (Ire) SBK 14/1 EXC 17.5 Trainer: J. Reynier, France

Jockey: Maxime Guyon

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 113

4. Inspiral (John & Thady Gosden/Frankie Dettori)

Very smart filly who cast aside a shock reversal in the Falmouth with a ready success in Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville last summer. Cracking reappearance when second in the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot, outpointed close home and this previous Group 1 winner against the boys is the obvious threat to Paddington.

No. 4 (6) Inspiral SBK 7/2 EXC 5.3 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 120

5. Charyn (Roger Varian/David Egan)

Smart colt who excelled himself when hitting the frame in the Irish 2000 Guineas and the St James's Palace Stakes, both won by Paddington. Made no impression dropped to seven furlongs in the Prix Jean Prat at Deauville three weeks ago and, while the return to a mile will suit, he will still need a big career best.

6. Paddington (Aidan O'Brien/Ryan Moore)

Superbly campaigned and has developed into the leading three-year-old this season, running out a decisive winner of the St James's Palace Stakes before edging out a high-class mare in Emily Upjohn when taking on his elders for the first time in the Eclipse Stakes. Return to a mile no issue and he holds outstanding claims.

No. 6 (4) Paddington SBK 4/9 EXC 1.52 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 125