An in-depth look at the Stewards' Cup by Timeform

Stewards' Cup

15:35 Goodwood, Saturday

Live on ITV

1. King's Lynn (Andrew Balding/ Harry Davies (3))

Landed the Group 2 Temple Stakes in the early stages of last season and since posted several creditable efforts in defeat, including when ninth of 27 in the Wokingham at Royal Ascot in June. Better than bare result back at Ascot last time and won't mind conditions, so he's one to consider.

Jockey: Harry Davies

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 107

2. Rumstar (Jonathan Portman/ Rhys Clutterbuck)

Progressive two-year-old last term, winner of a C&D nursery at this meeting 12 months ago and signed off that campaign with victory in the Cornwallis at Newmarket. By no means disgraced in listed/Group company this season but he has plenty on his plate back in handicap company off this mark.

3. Gorak (Charlie Fellowes/ Callum Shepherd)

Twice a winner of 7f handicaps during what has already been a busy 2023 campaign for this four-year-old. Respectable mid-field finish in the Bunbury Cup at Newmarket (7f, good to soft) last time and shapes as though sprinting could be his thing, but others look better treated all the same.

4. Tanmawwy (Charlie Hills/ Connor Planas (5))

Duly bounced back from a disappointing effort at Newmarket during the spring when landing a fast-ground 6f Windsor handicap last month. This is more demanding under a penalty and Orazio appears to be the stable No 1, but Connor Planas' claim will help and he's not without each-way hope.

Jockey: Connor Planas

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 103

5. Orazio (Charlie Hills/ Jim Crowley)

Low-mileage four-year-old who looked a sprinter going places when landing 6f handicaps at Newmarket (good to soft) and Ascot (soft) during the spring. Ground may have been too lively for him when sixth in the Wokingham and may well resume his progress now back on an easier surface.

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 102

6. Mums Tipple (Richard Hannon/ Frankie Dettori)

Largely consistent sort in 6f/7f handicaps and, having come up short in listed company at Haydock in May, he got back on track when fourth in the Wokingham last time. Versatile ground-wise and again has the assistance of Frankie Dettori, so it would be no surprise if he's on the premises once more.

7. Badri (Ruth Carr/ Ryan Sexton (3))

Better than ever when getting the better of Apollo One and Mr Wagyu in a valuable 6f Epsom handicap on Derby Day. Found only a progressive, younger rival too good at Ascot (5f, soft) last time and return to 6f looks a good move, but this demands a clear career-best.

8. Apollo One (Peter Charalambous & James Clutterbuck/ Richard Kingscote)

In good form on the all-weather towards the end of last season and has continued in the same vein on turf this year, placed all three starts in competitive 6f handicaps. Had several of these behind when runner-up in the Wokingham and another bold show could be on the way.

9. Summerghand (David O'Meara/ Jason Watson)

Grand servant to connections over the years and enjoyed one of his finest hours when landing this race in 2020. Out of luck in both subsequent renewals, but has been given a chance by the handicapper and shaped as though coming back to the boil behind Aberama Gold at York last weekend.

10. Bielsa (Kevin Ryan/ Ryan Moore)

Creditable sixth in the 2021 running of this and landed the Ayr Gold Cup later that season. First taste of success since when landing a big-field York handicap in May, but subsequently struggled to land a meaningful blow behind several of these in the Wokingham.

11. Tactical (Julie Camacho/ Rossa Ryan)

Group-class in his pomp when in the care of Andrew Balding, but has failed to make an impact both starts for new connections this season. Has undergone a second wind op since latest appearance and now tried in cheekpieces.

12. Juan les Pins (Mick Appleby/ Alistair Rawlinson)

Resurgent for current yard, back to winning ways in 6f handicap at Nottingham in June and fine third nine days later in the Wokingham. Up 2 lb for that and will need to improve if he's to emerge on top here, but it certainly wouldn't be a surprise to see him involved in the finish.

13. Makanah (Julie Camacho/ Paul Mulrennan)

Snapped a losing run when landing a 5f minor event at Musselburgh on final start of 2022. Not beaten far in competitive handicaps won by Bielsa and Vintage Clarets at York and Newcastle the last twice, but others make more appeal here all the same.

14. Albasheer (Archie Watson/ Luke Morris)

Quickly made up into a useful juvenile for Owen Burrows in 2020. Missed whole of last season and initially below par this year, but has shaped better than the bare result in big handicaps with blinkers enlisted the last twice and likely he has a good pot in him off this sort of mark.

Jockey: Luke Morris

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 97

15. Aleezdancer (Kevin Ryan/ Neil Callan)

Perfect start to the season when seeing off 18 rivals at Doncaster (6f, heavy) in April. However. he has failed to fire in four subsequent outings (tried in blinkers last time) and connections now reach for cheekpieces.

16. Vintage Clarets (Richard Fahey/ Oisin Orr)

Back on the scoreboard at Chester in June and followed up in ready fashion in the Gosforth Park Cup at Newcastle (5f) 13 days later. Good run of form came to a halt here on Tuesday, though, and not sure that the return to this trip is what he needs.

17. Mr Wagyu (John Quinn/ Jason Hart)

Admirable sprinter who was a good third to Badri at Epsom in June and beaten less than three lengths when seventh of 27 in Wokingham at Royal Ascot later that month. Well below par at Thirsk last time, though, and likely to find a few too good here, too.

18. Hyperfocus (Tim Easterby/ David Allan)

Veteran who resumed winning ways in style in 5f handicap at Ripon (heavy) in April. However, form has dipped the last twice and needs to bounce back in a significant way after finishing out with the washing in York race won by Aberama Gold last weekend.

19. Aberama Gold (David O'Meara/ Andrea Atzeni)

Back-to-back winner for Keith Dalgleish in June and opened account for present yard at the second attempt in 15-runner York handicap (6f, good) recently. Appears to be effective on most ground, but following up here under a penalty will demand a far bigger performance.

20. Spanish Star (Patrick Chamings/ Liam Keniry)

Winner of three of his last four starts over this C&D, the latest in May, and added to his tally at Epson the following month. Shouldn't be judged too harshly on latest display at Ascot, but he's yet to strike off a mark this high and minor place money is perhaps the best his connections can hope for.

21. Lucky Man (Richard Spencer/ Hayley Turner)

Opened turf account at York last September prior to solid efforts in defeat in the Ayr Gold Cup and another valuable, big-field handicap back on the Knavesmire. However, below par so far this season and the percentage call is to look elsewhere. Visor replaces usual cheekpieces.

22. Sterling Knight (Ed Dunlop/ Tom Marquand)

Enhanced good turf strike rate when accounting for eight rivals at Windsor (6f, good to firm) on penultimate start. Backed that up when 1¾ lengths third to Tanmawwy over the same C&D next time and while this demands a clear career-best, he's an each-way player with Tom Marquand aboard.

23. Significantly (Julie Camacho/ Joe Fanning)

Bagged a couple of valuable 5f handicaps at Ascot (including at the Royal meeting) in 2021 and, following a low-key campaign last term, he's returned to form for new connections this season. Remains on a workable mark and he's not discounted.

24. Watchya (George Baker/ Sean Levey)

Three-time winner on all-weather/turf last year for Clive Cox and has posted some decent efforts since joining present yard. However, he was rather disappointing over 5f here when last seen at the end of May and needs to step up now equipped with blinkers.

25. Good Earth (Michael Herrington/ Aidan Keeley (3))

Bagged second win of 2023 in 7-runner handicap at Newmarket (5f, good to soft) last month, but wasn't in the same form at Yarmouth recently. Others preferred.

26. Chairmanoftheboard (Jack Channon/ Sam Hitchcott)

C&D winner at two and good fifth in the 2020 running of this race. Several solid efforts to his name this season, not least when runner-up in a major Newmarket handicap during the spring, and he's not without an each-way chance.

27. Aphelios (Mick Appleby/ Theodore Ladd)

Did little wrong last year and stepped up on his low-key reappearance when fifth in the 8-runner Windsor handicap won by Tanmawwy. Failed to build on that tried in a visor at Pontefract, though, and hopes now pinned on the first-time blinkers having a positive effect.

28. Came From The Dark (Ed Walker/ David Egan)

Some smart handicap form to his name a few years back and landed a Sandown Group 3 in July 2021. However, he's been somewhat in-and-out since and others make more appeal for win purposes.

Timeform Analyst's Verdict:

Conditions were probably too quick for Orazio in the Wokingham and, with slower ground on the cards here, the lightly-raced four-year-old is taken to regain the winning thread. He left the strong impression that there's a big prize in him when landing handicaps at Newmarket and Ascot during the spring, and the booking of the in-form Jim Crowley adds to his appeal. Albasheer and the selection's stablemate Tanmawwy are feared most in that order of preference, while King's Lynn is also shortlisted.