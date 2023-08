An in-depth look at the Nassau Stakes by Timeform

1. Above The Curve (Joseph O'Brien/Ryan Moore)

Group 1 winner as a three-year-old and added another pattern success to her CV when seeing off last weekend's Prix Rothschild winner Mqse de Sevigne in a Saint-Cloud Group 2 in May. Creditable three and a quarter lengths third to Via Sistina in the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh since and, given she handles testing conditions well, she has to be considered.

No. 1 (5) Above The Curve (Usa) SBK 11/1 EXC 14 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 113

2. Al Husn (Roger Varian/Jim Crowley)

Smart filly who made it six wins in her last seven starts when fending off a below-par Nashwa by half a length in the Group 3 Hoppings Stakes at Newcastle on her latest start in June. Well worth her place at the highest level and has form on soft ground, but more will be needed if she is to come out on top in this field.

3. Nashwa (John & Thady Gosden/Hollie Doyle)

Won the Frenck Oaks and this race in an excellent three-year-old season and she bounced back to form with a bang when an impressive five-length winner of the Falmouth Stakes over a mile at Newmarket three weeks ago. She finished runner-up in the Prix L'Opera in soft ground last season and will be a big danger to Blue Rose Cen if in the same form as last time.

No. 3 (4) Nashwa SBK 9/4 EXC 3.6 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 119

4. Blue Rose Cen (Christopher Head/Aurelian Lemaitre)

Was a smart juvenile and has improved further this season, winning the French 1000 Guineas in May and well suited by the step up to a mile and a quarter when a four-length winner of the French Oaks at Chantilly in June. The return to softer ground won't be an issue and she is the one they all have to beat.

No. 4 (1) Blue Rose Cen (Ire) SBK 8/11 EXC 1.88 Trainer: Christopher Head, France

Jockey: Aurelien Lemaitre

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 117

5. Caernarfon (Jack Channon/Connor Beasley)

Reached the frame in the 1000 Guineas and the Oaks on her first two outings this year and was a respectable three lengths sixth to Waipiro in the Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot last time. Likeable filly who will be fine on the ground but will likely find a few too strong again.

6. Never Ending Story (Aidan O'Brien/Tom Marquand)

Smart filly who chased home Blue Rose Cen in the French Oaks at Chantilly but hasn't reproduced that form in the Pretty Polly or Falmouth Stakes since. Even a return to her best is unlikely to be good enough.