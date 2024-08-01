Lucky 15 Tips for Day Four at 2024 Glorious Goodwood: Tipman's 1273/1 four-fold for Friday
It's day four of Glorious Goodwood on Friday and Tipman has selected a Lucky 15 bet that can be backed at enormous odds...
-
Super Superjack kickstarts the Goodwood Day Four Lucky 15
-
Three more follow as Tipman aims for big winner
-
Glorious Lucky 15 can be backed at 1273/1
-
Completely Free Bet on racing multiples for Glorious Goodwood
Listen to Day Four Glorious Goodwood Tips on Racing Only Bettor...
13:50 Goodwood - Super Superjack
Super Superjack
- J: Tom Marquand
- T: Olly Murphy
- F: 112326/46
Very unlucky in this race the other year when he got no run at all and looks as if he's been laid out for this. Loves this ground and the trip and represents some value in the market.
14:25 Goodwood - Dancing Gemini
Dancing Gemini (Ire)
- J: Oisin Murphy
- T: Roger Teal
- F: 25115-266
Dancing Gemini drops in class here after running in three Group 1s this year so this is obviously an easier task. Probably won't want the race to unfold to fast but if he gets it run to suit he can go close.
15:35 Goodwood - Asfoora
Asfoora (Aus)
- J: Oisin Murphy
- T: Henry Dwyer, Australia
- F: 219-20441
Aussie raider that was a smart winner of the Group 1 King Charles III at the Royal meeting and the one they all have to beat again reopposing some familiar faces. She's had a nice break since and will relish the faster ground here and can make it back to back British Group 1s.
16:45 Goodwood - The Dragon King
The Dragon King (Ire)
- J: Rossa Ryan
- T: Clive Cox
- F: 2411
The Dragon King won twice last year on fast ground and looks like getting his ideal conditions again here. The comments from his previous riders have suggested that this fast track at Goodwood will really suit.
Now read more Glorious Goodwood articles for tips and insight
Recommended bets
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Glorious Goodwood Day Four Tips Cheat Sheet: Best bets and insight for Friday
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Daryl Carter's Tips: Cicero is the gift that can keep on giving
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Rachael Blackmore Galway Festival Day Five Rides: Whacker Clan can run a big race
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Ryan Moore Saratoga Friday and Saturday Rides: Diego Velazquez can mix it Stateside
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Alan Dudman's Big Race Verdict: Back Ponntos to cause a King George shock on Friday