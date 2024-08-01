Lucky 15 Tips for Day Four at 2024 Glorious Goodwood: Tipman's 1273/1 four-fold for Friday

Super Superjack kickstarts the Goodwood Day Four Lucky 15

Three more follow as Tipman aims for big winner

Glorious Lucky 15 can be backed at 1273/1

Completely Free Bet on racing multiples for Glorious Goodwood

Listen to Day Four Glorious Goodwood Tips on Racing Only Bettor...

Very unlucky in this race the other year when he got no run at all and looks as if he's been laid out for this. Loves this ground and the trip and represents some value in the market.

Dancing Gemini drops in class here after running in three Group 1s this year so this is obviously an easier task. Probably won't want the race to unfold to fast but if he gets it run to suit he can go close.

Aussie raider that was a smart winner of the Group 1 King Charles III at the Royal meeting and the one they all have to beat again reopposing some familiar faces. She's had a nice break since and will relish the faster ground here and can make it back to back British Group 1s.

The Dragon King won twice last year on fast ground and looks like getting his ideal conditions again here. The comments from his previous riders have suggested that this fast track at Goodwood will really suit.