Glorious Goodwood

Lucky 15 Tips for Day Four at 2024 Glorious Goodwood: Tipman's 1273/1 four-fold for Friday

Horse racing at Glorious Goodwood 2024
Tipman has selected a Lucky 15 for day four at Goodwood

It's day four of Glorious Goodwood on Friday and Tipman has selected a Lucky 15 bet that can be backed at enormous odds...

13:50 Goodwood - Super Superjack

Very unlucky in this race the other year when he got no run at all and looks as if he's been laid out for this. Loves this ground and the trip and represents some value in the market.

14:25 Goodwood - Dancing Gemini

Dancing Gemini drops in class here after running in three Group 1s this year so this is obviously an easier task. Probably won't want the race to unfold to fast but if he gets it run to suit he can go close.

15:35 Goodwood - Asfoora

Aussie raider that was a smart winner of the Group 1 King Charles III at the Royal meeting and the one they all have to beat again reopposing some familiar faces. She's had a nice break since and will relish the faster ground here and can make it back to back British Group 1s.

16:45 Goodwood - The Dragon King

The Dragon King won twice last year on fast ground and looks like getting his ideal conditions again here. The comments from his previous riders have suggested that this fast track at Goodwood will really suit.

Recommended Bet

Back Tipman's Lucky 15 for Friday at Goodwood

SBK1273/1

