An in-depth look at the Nassau Stakes by Timeform

Free bet for customers betting £5 on multis. T&Cs apply.

King George Stakes

15:35 Goodwood, Friday

Live on ITV

1. Equality (Charles Hills/Ryan Moore)

Has really found his feet of late, dominating a smart field when landing a Group 3 at Sandown last month, travelling well and coming clear of Makarova in smart fashion. He is yet to fully impress at this track, but he looks an improved performer now and can't be ruled out

No. 1 (1) Equality SBK 11/2 EXC 7.6 Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 110

2. Equilateral (Charles Hills/Frankie Dettori)

Not scored since 2021 but had acquitted himself well in defeat of late, beaten four and a quarter lengths in fifth (Highfield Princess second) in the King's Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot six weeks ago. Not competitive in this race last year, though, and probably only playing for minor honours at best.

3. Ponntos (Miroslav Nieslanik/Hayley Turner)

Smart sprinter at his best, winning a Group 3 at Longchamp and not beaten far in fifth in this last year, but has been some way below that form in recent starts. Hard to fancy.

4. Raasel (Michael Appleby/James Doyle)

Successful at listed and Group 3 level before just failing to reel in Khaadem in this race last season. Several good efforts this term and not seen to best effect the way he was placed when well backed in a handicap here on Tuesday. His course and distance form figures before that read 112 and he may bounce back.

5. Silky Wilkie (Karl Burke/Richard Kingscote)

Stormed clear in the Scottish Sprint Cup handicap at Musselburgh in April and back at that level the last twice, runner-up in the 'Dash' at Epsom and a listed race at York (behind Nymphadora). Ran well on his only other previous start here and firmly in the hunt for the places.

6. Highfield Princess (John Quinn/Jason Hart)

High-class mare who won five times in a brilliant 2022 campaign (three of them at Group 1 level) and has looked as good as ever this year, placed in the King's Stand and Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot. Goes on any ground and great chance on these terms down in grade. The one to beat.

No. 6 (3) Highfield Princess (Fr) SBK 10/11 EXC 1.9 Trainer: John Quinn

Jockey: Jason Hart

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 117

7. Kerdos (Clive Cox/Rossa Ryan)

Two from two over six furlongs last term and produced a cracking effort in the three-year-old five-furlong handicap at Royal Ascot, beaten only a neck (possibly would have won had he not drifted left). Not ideally placed when well backed at York last time (Nymphadora first, Silky Wilkie second) and he retains potential.

8. Ladies Church (John Patrick Murtagh/Ben Martin Coen)

Won a listed race at Naas in May but not in the same form going for a repeat success in the Sapphire Stakes at the Curragh a fortnight ago. She is better than that, however, and this classy filly won't stay down for long.

9. Makarova (Ed Walker/Tom Marquand)

Strong at the finish when gaining her listed breakthrough at Ayr in June and took a step forward from that ridden closer to the pace than usual when second to Equality at Sandown four weeks ago. Bit more needed again.

10. Nymphadora (Andrew Balding/Jason Watson)

Back on the up when landing a five-furlong listed race at York three weeks ago under this rider, breaking better than previously and always keeping on from Silky Wilkie. She'll need more to follow up but she's respected as one of only two last-time-out winners in the field.

No. 10 (2) Nymphadora SBK 14/1 EXC 15.5 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Jason Watson

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 106

11. White Lavender (Karl Burke/Clifford Lee)

Made all in a Group 3 over five furlongs at Longchamp in May but proved too free in a Group 2 at the Curragh a fortnight ago. Certainly has the ability to get in the mix if settling better.