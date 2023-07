Three to back as Glorious Goodwood gets underway

Improved forecast but rain still expected

Two tips for 14:50 before Tashkhan backed in 16:35

A couple of days ago, I expected to be reporting the likely ground at Goodwood on Tuesday as borderline heavy in this column. Since then, however, the forecast has improved markedly.

We now have an official description of good to soft (good in places) at the time of filing and only 6mm due in the next two days from the main site I use.

That said, others predict more, so the usual observation applies. It's a total guess-up as to how much rain lands, when it lands, but let's go with a working assumption of soft at this stage.

It certainly will be, and then some, on Wednesday if they get the 21mm that some are forecasting through that day.

No. 9 (10) Millebosc (Fr) Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 5

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 97

The meeting starts off on Tuesday with something of a damp squib as it does so with a 5f handicap and a 6f 2yo race - so Royal Ascot it is not - and the first race on the box is the 1m2f handicap at 14:50.

This is going to be a shorter column than usual, as three Group races from a four-contest offering from ITV is not my ideal punting set-up, but at least the handicap has saved me.

Pace-wise, I expect Caius Chorister to lead from trap six, unless Pride Of America can get across from 14, with Lord Protector and Haunted Dream sitting handy from five and one respectively.

Hopefully, they will collectively go a good clip and set it up for a closer from a wider draw, or more precisely, for Millebosc.

His back-class is there for all to see as a third to St Mark's Basilica in the 2021 French Derby and he went into the John Smith's a very fancied horse on just his second start for the stable at York last time.

The formbook will tell you he finished just under a six-length seventh to Pride Of America there but that doesn't even tell half the story.

From a wide draw in 20, he was still last turning in, and he did exceptionally to charge up the straight and finish so close.

The first, third and fourth were prominently ridden (as well as being drawn two, six and three) and you seriously have to mark up Millebosc's run.

Back him at 7.06/1 or bigger, or at 6/16.80 with the Betfair Sportsbook. The latter is the best place to get filled at this stage. There is plenty of 13/27.40 out there but 5/15.80 or more is fine. I think he goes off clear favourite.

William Haggas will feel like he is owed a decent handicap pot here after York, but his jockey will need luck in running here from 10. This is Goodwood, after all.

No. 15 (9) Moktasaab Trainer: William Knight

Jockey: Hayley Turner

Age: 5

Weight: 8st 6lbs

OR: 90

Moktasaab is the other obvious one for me as his two starts here have resulted in a win and a third in this race last season (off a 5lb higher mark) and he may have resented the visor he wore when disappointing on his last two starts, as it is ditched here.

That is an interesting angle considering he has been dropped 4lb for those visored runs.

The form of the William Knight stable would be a slight concern, and jockey Hayley Turner is hardly banging in the winners either, but the horse is ground-versatile and has presumably been aimed at this race once again.

I'll have a small bet on him at 15.014/1 or bigger, or 14/115.00 with the Sportsbook.

I'd draw the line at backing him at less than 12/113.00 and, again the fixed-odds route is the way to go at this stage.

I'll play both win only, though the Sportsbook are paying five places for each-way punters.

The Vintage Stakes at 15:25 is a very modest Group 2, going into the race at least, so a good prize is up for grabs.

Haatem is the easily most solid proposition, though. He has had experience of the course from his solid debut effort, he then ran away with a race at Bath, he was slightly unfortunate when third in the Woodcote, he was beaten under 3 lengths in the

Coventry, and then bumped into a smashed-up monster in the shape of City Of Troy in the Superlative Stakes over this trip.

But I can easily let him pass at the Sportsbook's current 5/23.50. The early 9/25.30 in the wider marketplace was taken on Sunday afternoon, and 3/13.95 is now the general price.

I simply think Kinross will win the Lennox Stakes at 16:00, and maybe comfortably too, but he is not the kind of price I tip at.

Mind you, I certainly would not have laid him at Sportsbook's opening, and quickly-taken 2/12.94, or indeed the general 7/42.70 and 13/82.62.

Winner of this Group 2 in 2021, and a neck second last year, he has 5lb and more in hand of this field on official ratings, he comes into the race on the back of an excellent third in the July Cup. He should be suited by the pace set-up, with five forward-goers in here.

I'd certainly rather be more of a backer than layer at the Sportsbook's current 7/42.70, as stated above, but I just don't play at those prices.

My betting history suggests I shouldn't. I was tempted, though. Recent Chester winner Holguin could out-run his odds.

No. 10 (1) Tashkhan (Ire) Trainer: Brian Ellison

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 106

The Goodwood Cup at 16:35 has attracted an incredibly deep field but it obviously lacks a superstar, with Gold Cup winner Courage Mon Ami and Broome the top-rated on just 118.

I was all set to take a flier on Tashkhan if the price dictated, as I have liked the way he has been shaping this season, and 2m with a bit of dig are his optimum conditions, and I had 40/141.00 in my mind before the market reformed on Sunday morning.

He is currently rated just 106, after all.

I can see him going well though, sitting handy in behind likely pace angles Quickthorn and Lone Eagle from his inside draw in one. I thought he shaped very promisingly when a narrow third to Hamish at York last time considering he may not have been advantaged by racing alone on the far rail.

I didn't quite get the 40/141.00 I was hoping for but the Sportsbook's 33/134.00 is acceptable, as is obviously 34.033/1 or bigger on the Exchange. Win only for me given the depth of the field.

I always remember how well he ran when chasing home Trueshan at Ascot in October 2021, with Stradivarius 2 ½ lengths away in third.

