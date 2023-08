A Goodwood NAP, next best and each-way from Timeform

Goodwood NAP - 15:00 - Back Big Evs

No. 3 (8) Big Evs (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.5 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Jason Hart

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

Big Evs was thrown in at the deep end when making just his second start in the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot, seemingly having plenty to find on ratings after filling the runner-up spot on his debut at Redcar a few weeks earlier.

In the event, however, the son of Blue Point proved well up to the task at Ascot, again displaying plenty of dash and really impressing with how quickly he put the race to bed, ultimately winning by three lengths in a good time.

That form sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted figures and the small 'p' attached to his rating denotes that Big Evs is likely to progress further. This test should be right up his street given his natural speed and he promises to take plenty of catching.

Goodwood Next Best - 17:20 - Back Rhoscolyn

No. 5 (4) Rhoscolyn SBK 7/2 EXC 4.5 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 87

Rhoscolyn produced his best effort of the season when finding one too good at Beverley last time, running on well to pass the post just a length and a quarter behind the winner.

That was a big step back in the right direction and he should be winning again before too long having dropped below his last winning mark following a quiet start to the campaign.

This track also holds no fears for a horse who won over course and distance back in May 2021 and has finished second and seventh in the last two renewals of the Golden Mile Handicap.

Goodwood Each-Way - 13:50 - Back Fox Journey

No. 5 (7) Fox Journey SBK 13/2 EXC 8.6 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 90

Fox Journey justified strong support when resuming winning ways at Newbury a couple of weeks ago, ultimately getting the verdict by three quarters of a length having stayed on to lead in the final 100 yards.

Like many by his sire, Roaring Lion, his attitude seems an asset and it's unlikely that he's finished improving yet.

In a wide-open contest, Fox Journey gets the votes to defy a 5 lb higher mark in his follow-up bid for Sir Michael Stoute, who won this race with the classy Dartmouth back in 2015.