A Goodwood NAP, next best and each-way from Timeform

Goodwood NAP - 17:20 - Back Nader King

No. 4 (9) Nader King (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 87

Nader King is going the right away and emerged with plenty of credit when filling the runner-up spot on his latest outing at Salisbury, doing well under the circumstances to be beaten just a length having been caught further back than ideal.

The first two pulled four lengths clear of the rest and this son of Camelot seemed to relish the step up to a mile and a half, shaping like a horse who is likely to have more to offer as his stamina is drawn out further.

Proven on soft ground, Nader King is certainly in the right hands to go on improving with Sir Michael Stoute - who won this race with the classy Poet's Word in 2016 - and a 3 lb rise in the weights might not be enough to prevent him from opening his account in handicaps.

Back Nader King @ 4/1

Goodwood Next Best - 15:35 - Back Highfield Princess

No. 6 (3) Highfield Princess (Fr) SBK 10/11 EXC 1.9 Trainer: John Quinn

Jockey: Jason Hart

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 117

Highfield Princess comfortably sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, a three-time Group 1 winner in 2022 when landing the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville, the Nunthorpe Stakes at York and the Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh.

Admittedly, she is yet to scale quite the same heights in three starts so far this season, though it was hard to fault her runs at Royal Ascot when she hit the frame in both the King's Stand Stakes (beaten a length into second) and Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes (beaten a length and half into third).

A credit to her connections, Highfield Princess will be well suited by today's conditions, five furlongs on soft ground, and it looks an excellent opportunity for her to get off the mark for the season now back down in grade.

Back Highfield Princess @ 10/11

Goodwood Each-Way - 15:00 - Back Blue For You

No. 8 (11) Blue For You (Ire) SBK 11/1 EXC 13.5 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Jason Watson

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 102

Blue For You is effectively 9 lb higher in the weights than when filling the runner-up spot in this race 12 months ago, but the way he won at York last time suggests he's an improved performer this year, hitting the front a furlong out and quickly drawing clear from there to win by three lengths.

His strong-travelling style is ideal for this type of race and he's the pick at the weights here under a 3-lb penalty for his York success. Likely to be dropped in from stall 11, Blue For You seems sure to be thereabouts once again if managing to weave his way through in the straight.