A Goodwood NAP, next best and each-way from Timeform

Free bet for customers betting £5 on multis. T&Cs apply.

Goodwood NAP - 15:00 - Back Free Wind

No. 1 (8) Free Wind (Ire) SBK 11/10 EXC 2.02 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 115

While the John & Thady Gosden-trained mare Free Wind must concede weight all round under a Group 2 penalty, her very smart form is good enough to give her a 7 lb cushion in the weight-adjusted ratings over her seven rivals in the Lillie Langtry Stakes.

Admittedly she wasn't at her best when sent off the 6/4 favourite for the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot when only fifth behind Pyledriver last time. Otherwise, though, Free Wind has been a model of consistency ever since winning a maiden at Goodwood on her reappearance at three. She has won another five times since, including the Park Hill Stakes at Doncaster on her final start at three over a similar trip to the Lillie Langtry. Free Wind also won the Lancashire Oaks on her only appearance last season and, more recently, the Middleton Fillies' Stakes at York in May.

While that latest victory came on very firm going, Free Wind's dam was well proven in the mud and, if anywhere near back to her best, she can return to winning ways.

Back Free Wind @ 6/5 Bet now

Goodwood Next Best - 14:25 - Back Sweet William

No. 7 (2) Sweet William (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.6 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Robert Havlin

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 95

Earlier on the card, the Gosdens run their improving four-year-old Sweet William in the Summer Handicap over the same trip as the Lillie Langtry. He needs to win this to stand any chance of getting into the Ebor later in the month but that's quite possible given the way he's progressing, assuming he handles softer conditions than he's faced before.

Sweet William was runner-up in cheekpieces in his first three starts but a change of headgear to blinkers has changed his fortunes for the better as he has hacked up in his last couple of starts. After getting off the mark with an easy win in a novice at Doncaster, Sweet William followed up later in July in a valuable handicap when stepped up to two miles at Newbury. Backed as though on a good mark, Sweet William duly delivered in no uncertain terms, travelling well before being produced to lead under two furlongs out and readily asserting to beat Novel Legend by three lengths but value for a bit more.

Being proven over further won't go amiss in conditions which will put the emphasis firmly on stamina and, still unexposed over longer trips, Sweet William can book his place in the Ebor by completing a hat-trick.

Back Sweet William @ 5/2 Bet now

Goodwood Each-Way - 17:20 - Back One Step Beyond

No. 18 (14) One Step Beyond (Ire) SBK 15/2 EXC 9.2 Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 79

Ryan Moore doesn't ride many bottom-weights in handicaps so he takes the eye on father Gary's One Step Beyond in the closing event of the meeting, a nine-furlong contest.

Moore takes over in the saddle for the first time on a horse who is normally claimer-ridden. One Step Beyond has done well for his apprentice partners of late, winning three of his last four starts, including at Lingfield in February on his final outing for Roger Ingram. After four months off, he then returned with a win at Kempton in June on his debut for his new stable and defied a career-high mark when landing another apprentice race at Ascot last month.

This is a more competitive race, but One Step Beyond won readily last time and is clearly better than ever, so he looks worth a chance for his local stable.