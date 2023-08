A Goodwood NAP, next best and each-way from Timeform

Goodwood NAP - 15:00 - Back Espionage

No. 6 (6) Espionage (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.62 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 112

Espionage confirmed his debut promise when opening his account in soft ground over seven furlongs at the Curragh last season and he was beaten only a head in a Group 1 in France in heavy ground on his next start.

He made a winning return down in grade but upped markedly in trip in a listed even at Roscommon last month, not having to improve on his two-year-old form, but leaving the impression he would come on for the run.

The forecast ground at Goodwood shouldn't be a problem for him and he remains with plenty of potential over middle distances, so he is very much the one to beat.

Goodwood Next Best - 15:35 - Back Blue Rose Cen

No. 4 (1) Blue Rose Cen (Ire) SBK 8/11 EXC 1.88 Trainer: Christopher Head, France

Jockey: Aurelien Lemaitre

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 117

A very good renewal of the Nassau Stakes but French-raider Blue Rose Cen may prove a tough nut to crack.

She was a smart two-year-old, signing off with a win in the Prix Marcel-Boussac at Longchamp, and she has taken her form to new levels this year, notably winning the French 1000 Guineas and French Oaks.

Blue Rose Cen had long left the impression she would be suited by middle distances and she was very impressive at Chantilly last time, the race unfolding perfectly for her but never looking in danger and easily moving clear in the closing stages.

Likely ground conditions won't be a problem for her and, in receipt of weight from all of her main form rivals, her claims are very strong.

Goodwood EACH WAY - 13:50 - Back Coverdale

No. 9 (14) Coverdale (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 15.5 Trainer: Edward Bethell

Jockey: Connor Beasley

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: 91

A very strong three-year-old handicap where a chance is taken on the progressive Coverdale who continues to go from strength to strength.

He didn't manage to win last season, but a gelding operation and step up to a mile and a quarter has seen him fulfil his potential this season, completing a four-timer at Ripon last month.

Coverdale had more in hand than the bare margin suggests on that occasion, too, forced to switch in the final furlong but quickening up well to be cosily on top at the line. His tendency to only just do enough is making it hard for the handicapper to get a hold of him and he makes appeal at a double-figure price.