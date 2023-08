Mark has a strong fancy in the opener

Two each-way pokes later in the day

No. 5 (7) Perfuse SBK 11/4 EXC 3.8 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 94

Apologies, but I'm going to go a little off-piste in the opening section of what is primarily a column highlighting each-way fancies in the extra place races on the Betfair Sportsbook.

So, with that in mind, the first selection on Thursday's Goodwood card is going to be win only in the opening 1m 2f handicap at 13:50.

Although he's only 11/43.70 at the time of writing, I've included Perfuse because I simply couldn't let him go unbacked having been with him at Royal Ascot last time, where he ran a cracker to finish fifth in the King George V Handicap, having been close to a suicidal pace throughout.

I made the point in my column then that I thought Perfuse was potentially a Group-class horse in the making and nothing I saw from him in that ultra-competitive affair dissuades me.

This is obviously another tricky race, but if Perfuse is as good as I suspect he is, Sir Michael Stoute's colt has the potential to make a mockery of an unchanged mark of 94 with Ryan Moore taking over in the saddle for the first time.

Back Perfuse win only @ 11/43.70

No. 1 (10) Balon D'or SBK 9/1 EXC 12.5 Trainer: Hugo Palmer

Jockey: Harry Davies

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 91

Back to the each-way angles now, and the 7f nursery at 16:10 looks a good race to take a shot at, with the favourite Gray's Inn taking up a big chunk of the mark.

Jack Channon's filly clearly has the potential to dot up off a mark of 73 having finished fourth in a listed contest at Sandown last time, but I'm not convinced she's quite as good as that makes her seem and am happy to take her on.

Another who's been plying his trade at a higher level is top weight Balon D'Or, who hasn't been up to the task in listed and Group 3 company on his last couple of starts and will appreciate the calmer waters of this nursery.

He looked a juvenile of some promise when winning on debut at Musselburgh on debut in April and then ran a cracker to finish third from a wide draw in the Lily Agnes at Chester on his next start.

The selection backed up that with a fine runner-up effort in the Woodcote at Epsom and his proven ability to handle tricky tracks could serve him well as he samples Goodwood for the first time.

He does have to shoulder top weight, but I think that's merited on the balance of his form, and he has the excellent Harry Davies taking off a valuable 3lb.

All told, prices in the 16/117.00 region look more than fair with four places available on the Sportsbook.

Back Balon D'Or each-way, four places @ 16/117.00

No. 6 (13) Sea Eagle SBK 15/2 EXC 10.5 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 86

We have another favourite in the following 1m 3-y-o handicap (16:45) who could be well ahead of his mark, but this is the stiffest test Isle Of Jura will have faced to date and he's another I was happy to take on.

George Scott's gelding has won with his head in chest on his last couple of starts, but the waters are much deeper here and he'll need to be every bit as good as he's looked in those outings to come out on top in this 20-runner contest.

He's another who could hose up but I prefer the claims of William Haggas' Sea Eagle, who looks to have been laid out for this having not been seen since winning a small race at Chelmsford last October.

It clearly hasn't all been plain sailing since then, but equally the fact we haven't seen this well-bred son of Time Test for so long means that connections have managed to preserve what could be a lenient opening mark of 86.

Sea Eagle's draw in 13 could have been a little kinder, but Tom Marquand is the perfect pilot to overcome that, and if anyone needs a reminder of his skills in the saddle, just watch the replay of his ride on Quickthorn in Tuesday's Goodwood Cup.

We also have the bonus of five places on the Sportsbook, so if things don't quite go according to plan, we should still be in a position to make some profit.