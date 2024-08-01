Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Princess to reign at Galway

Had no luck on Irish debut

Drop in trip should be no issue

Princess Child is overpriced at Galway

Princess Child had no luck in running on her Irish debut and, with better luck, she looks to have a good chance in the Listed race at Galway this afternoon.

She was held up at the Curragh, perhaps with the step up in trip in mind, and she was in last turning into the home straight. Nudged along, she attempted to make headway but had a wall of horses in front of her and only eventually got a run with a furlong to go, after which she made no ground and looked to not see out the trip.

Princess Child ran to a good level over shorter trips in France and Spain for her previous connections so hopefully the drop back in trip will pose no problem for her and she looks one of the classiest in this race. It may be that she will once again find trouble in running but with a clear run I think she has the ability to put in a strong challenge and any 4/15.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Princess Child in the 15:55 at Galway 1pt e/w SBK 4/1

Vicar Street and Sporting Glance dominate the market in the bumper and it may turn out that both are a class above this level but one of their rivals appeals at a big price.

Barton Snow is a horse that I've followed for a while having thought that he could do well pointing in Britain after showing promise at Ballinaboola on his first run of last year. He continued to run well in points that season and was only narrowly beaten on his return to racing under rules in a bumper at Tramore.

Since then he's largely run on testing ground which I'm not convinced suits him at all but he's shown some promise on occasions including in maiden hurdles at this track and Navan and in a bumper at Limerick over the Christmas period.

He ran very poorly when last seen when stopping quickly and given that he now returns to the track with a tongue tie on for the first time, I wonder if he's had a wind op since that run. If that is the case and it does the trick, that could see Barton Snow finish off the race stronger than has been the case in the past and the much quicker ground today should also help his chance.

It might be that any changes won't have an impact and he will run poorly again and he doesn't have the benefit of one of the top amateurs being in the saddle but at least his rider is very familiar with him. Any 16/117.00 or bigger appeals.