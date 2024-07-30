Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Cromwell novice to run rivals ragged at Galway

Improved for aggressive tactics last time

Stamina for further can help in well run race

Al Gasparo is overpriced at Galway

Day One Glorious Goodwood SuperBoost

Day One of Glorious Goodwood is here and we are set for eight superb races on the Sussex track to kick off the afternoon.

The feature race on the first day is the Group 1 Goodwood Cup and Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore rides the oods-on favourite Kyprios looking to snatch more black type glory.

Gaucher heads the market for the opening listed novice hurdle on day two of the Galway Festival and he comes into this on the back of a wide-margin success at Punchestown but I have some concerns over him. The initial plan was to settle him in behind but he soon pulled his way to the front, suggesting he may have a one-dimensional way of racing, and he frequently jumped sharply out to the left. It may be that he will simply be too classy for his opposition but I think he faces a strong challenger in Al Gasparo.

He was a beaten odds-on favourite at Tramore two starts ago but I'm not sure the track and tactics helped his chance that day as he was outpaced by Touch Me Not in the closing stages. At Killarney last time, he was ridden far more positively and set a good pace. He gradually put his rivals under pressure with the relentless tempo and eased clear to a 24-length victory.

I think Al Gasparo needs a strong pace over this trip to be at his best so this race should suit him as there are plenty that can make the running so there will be the option to either try to make the running again if they don't want to take him on or sit in behind what is likely to be a quick pace. Given he's a strong stayer at this trip, the stiff finish is also likely to suit him whereas that might not be ideal for the favourite.

It might be that he will get into a battle for the lead and potential be softened up for a closer to take advantage but a repeat of his latest performance will see Al Gasparo have a good chance against quality of this opposition and any 7/24.50 or bigger appeals.