Betfair Sprint Cup: Starman the main attraction this Saturday

  • Max Liu
  • 3:00 min read
Starman winning the July Cup
Starman - seen here winning the July Cup - is favourite for this Saturday's race

The Betfair Sprint Cup takes place at Haydock this Saturday and Starman is favourite to follow up his July Cup success with another win says Max Liu...

"Starman is the main attraction and, weather permitting, we will get to see the July Cup winner strut his stuff."

Starman is the favourite to win the Betfair Sprint Cup Stakes after the four-year-old was announced alongside 13 other entries for the big race at Haydock this Saturday .

Ed Walker's horse powered to victory by a length-and-a-quarter in the July Cup at Newmarket and is now bidding to follow up that success.

Only two other horses this century have won both races in the same season - Dream Ahead (2011) and Harry Angel (2017) - and it would a great achievement if Starman were to become the third.

He is 5/4 on the Betfair Sportsbook with Creative Force next in the betting at 10/3.

Charlie Appleby's Creative Force finished fifth in the July Cup behind Art Power who has been entered for this Saturday and is 15/2.

Glen Shiel - the runner up in this race last year is 13/2.

Haydock head on 1280x720.jpg

Betfair spokesman, Barry Orr said: "Starman is the main attraction and, weather permitting, we will get to see the July Cup winner strut his stuff."

"Creative Force has danced every dance this year and shown his versatility, is sure to have his supporters, regardless of underfoot conditions."

The Betfair Sprint Cup

11/8 Starman
7/2 Creative Force
6/1 Glen Shiel
8/1 Art Power, Supremacy
10/1 Gustavus Weston
20/1 Chil Chil, Happy Romance
25/1 Garrus
33/1 Brando, Summerghand
40/1 Emaraaty Ana
50/1 Vadream
66/1 Nando Parrado

