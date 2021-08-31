Betfair Sprint Cup: Starman the main attraction this Saturday

Starman is the favourite to win the Betfair Sprint Cup Stakes after the four-year-old was announced alongside 13 other entries for the big race at Haydock this Saturday .

Ed Walker's horse powered to victory by a length-and-a-quarter in the July Cup at Newmarket and is now bidding to follow up that success.

Only two other horses this century have won both races in the same season - Dream Ahead (2011) and Harry Angel (2017) - and it would a great achievement if Starman were to become the third.

Charlie Appleby's Creative Force finished fifth in the July Cup behind Art Power who has been entered for this Saturday and is 15/2.

Glen Shiel - the runner up in this race last year is 13/2.

Betfair spokesman, Barry Orr said: "Starman is the main attraction and, weather permitting, we will get to see the July Cup winner strut his stuff."

"Creative Force has danced every dance this year and shown his versatility, is sure to have his supporters, regardless of underfoot conditions."

The Betfair Sprint Cup

11/8 Starman

7/2 Creative Force

6/1 Glen Shiel

8/1 Art Power, Supremacy

10/1 Gustavus Weston

20/1 Chil Chil, Happy Romance

25/1 Garrus

33/1 Brando, Summerghand

40/1 Emaraaty Ana

50/1 Vadream

66/1 Nando Parrado