Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock: Ascot winner Lazzat heads the Betfair odds

The ante-post betting for Saturday's Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock suggests that the French raider Lazzat should be a class above this 22-runner field.

At 2/13.00, the Royal Ascot winner has been strong in the betting having been backed in from 4/15.00 in the last few weeks.

And Lazzat is a firm favourite with a trio of horse next up in the betting at 8/19.00. That opposition comes in the form of Sayidah Dariyan alongside two money horses in the ante-post market in No Half Measures and Time for Sandals.

No Half Measures, Richard Hughes' Group 1 winner, was cut from 14/115.00 into 8/19.00. Time for Sandals, another Royal Ascot winner, was as big as 20/121.00 at one stage but is now the joint second-favourite at 8/19.00."

The Betfair Sprint Cup sponsors odds - 1/5, 3 places:

Lazzat 2/13.00

Sayidah Dariyan 8/19.00

Time For Sandals 8/19.00

No Half Measures 8/19.00

Sky Majesty 9/110.00

Almeraq 10/111.00

Kind Of Blue 12/113.00

Big Mojo 14/115.00

Flora Of Bermuda 14/115.00

Inisherin 16/117.00

Beauvatier 16/117.00

Whistlejacket 20/121.00

Rage Of Bamby 20/121.00

James's Delight 25/126.00

Celandine 25/126.00

My Mate Alfie 33/134.00

Art Power 33/134.00

Diligent Harry 40/141.00

Nighteyes 50/151.00

Run To Freedom 50/151.00

Annaf 66/167.00

Ain't Nobody 66/1]

