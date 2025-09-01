Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock

Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock: Ascot winner Lazzat heads the Betfair odds

Betfair Sprint Cup favourite Lazzat
Lazzat is the 2/1 favourite for Saturday's Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock

French raider Lazzat is the 2/13.00 favourite for Saturday's Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock as 22 runners hold up at five-day stage...

The ante-post betting for Saturday's Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock suggests that the French raider Lazzat should be a class above this 22-runner field.

At 2/13.00, the Royal Ascot winner has been strong in the betting having been backed in from 4/15.00 in the last few weeks.

And Lazzat is a firm favourite with a trio of horse next up in the betting at 8/19.00. That opposition comes in the form of Sayidah Dariyan alongside two money horses in the ante-post market in No Half Measures and Time for Sandals.

No Half Measures, Richard Hughes' Group 1 winner, was cut from 14/115.00 into 8/19.00. Time for Sandals, another Royal Ascot winner, was as big as 20/121.00 at one stage but is now the joint second-favourite at 8/19.00."

The Betfair Sprint Cup sponsors odds - 1/5, 3 places:

Lazzat 2/13.00
Sayidah Dariyan 8/19.00
Time For Sandals 8/19.00
No Half Measures 8/19.00
Sky Majesty 9/110.00
Almeraq 10/111.00
Kind Of Blue 12/113.00
Big Mojo 14/115.00
Flora Of Bermuda 14/115.00
Inisherin 16/117.00
Beauvatier 16/117.00
Whistlejacket 20/121.00
Rage Of Bamby 20/121.00
James's Delight 25/126.00
Celandine 25/126.00
My Mate Alfie 33/134.00
Art Power 33/134.00
Diligent Harry 40/141.00
Nighteyes 50/151.00
Run To Freedom 50/151.00
Annaf 66/167.00
Ain't Nobody 66/1]

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here.

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Katie Midwinter

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Monday includes 40/1 Brighton fancy

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter
Sam Turner

Today's Racing Tips: Sam Turner fancies Moore success at Windsor

  • Sam Turner
Sam Turner, Betfair racing tipster
Timeform

Monday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 3/1 Horse In Focus at Carlisle

  • Timeform
Horse racing at Carlisle

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has three picks from Sandown and Beverley

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday ITV Horse Racing Multiple Tips: Redorange to blast off in Bullet for 148/1 double

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday ITV Horse Racing Multiple Tips: Redorange to blast off in Bullet for 148/1 double

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Troy to lay Siege in Ebor Handicap

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 40/1 winning pointer at Killarney

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Downpours & Outsiders Saturday Preview

  • Mike Norman
Racing...Only Bettor

York Ebor Festival Day 4 Preview

  • Mike Norman

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

The Last Hurrah

  • Editor
Weighed In

What next for Al Riffa?

  • Editor