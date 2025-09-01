Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock: Ascot winner Lazzat heads the Betfair odds
French raider Lazzat is the 2/13.00 favourite for Saturday's Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock as 22 runners hold up at five-day stage...
French raider Lazzat heads the market at 2/13.00
No Half Measures and Time For Sandals the money horses at 8/1
Sky Majesty 9/110.00 and Rage Of Bamby 20/121.00 supplemented for the Group 1
22 runners make the field at the five-day stage
The ante-post betting for Saturday's Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock suggests that the French raider Lazzat should be a class above this 22-runner field.
At 2/13.00, the Royal Ascot winner has been strong in the betting having been backed in from 4/15.00 in the last few weeks.
And Lazzat is a firm favourite with a trio of horse next up in the betting at 8/19.00. That opposition comes in the form of Sayidah Dariyan alongside two money horses in the ante-post market in No Half Measures and Time for Sandals.
No Half Measures, Richard Hughes' Group 1 winner, was cut from 14/115.00 into 8/19.00. Time for Sandals, another Royal Ascot winner, was as big as 20/121.00 at one stage but is now the joint second-favourite at 8/19.00."
The Betfair Sprint Cup sponsors odds - 1/5, 3 places:
Lazzat 2/13.00
Sayidah Dariyan 8/19.00
Time For Sandals 8/19.00
No Half Measures 8/19.00
Sky Majesty 9/110.00
Almeraq 10/111.00
Kind Of Blue 12/113.00
Big Mojo 14/115.00
Flora Of Bermuda 14/115.00
Inisherin 16/117.00
Beauvatier 16/117.00
Whistlejacket 20/121.00
Rage Of Bamby 20/121.00
James's Delight 25/126.00
Celandine 25/126.00
My Mate Alfie 33/134.00
Art Power 33/134.00
Diligent Harry 40/141.00
Nighteyes 50/151.00
Run To Freedom 50/151.00
Annaf 66/167.00
Ain't Nobody 66/1]
