Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock: Lazzat 2/1 fav in field of 17 for Saturday's Group 1

Lazzat is the 2/13.00 favourite to win the Group 1 Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock after 17 runner, with two reserves waiting in the wings, were entered for Saturday's big race.

The race is the highlight of the Betfair sponsored card at the Merseyside course this weekend.

The long-time ante-post market leader Lazzat still heads the betting at 2/13.00 after the 48-hour declarations, with the money horse Time for Sandals 6/17.00 second favourite.

The Richard Hughes trained duo No Half Measures 13/27.50 and Sayidah Dariyan 7/18.00 are also contenders in the market, as is Kind of Blue 13/27.50.

The latter, trained by James Fanshawe, was tipped by Alan Dudman in his Big Race Verdict on Thursday and the price has shortened a touch since then.

Last year, the race was won by the William Haggas-trained Montassib and Haggas' Sky Majesty 9/110.00 is another who could catch the eye on Saturday.

Inisherin has attracted support today, as Betfair Spokesperson James Mackie exaplined.

He said: "Since the 48-hour declarations stage the big mover in the market has been last year's 5/23.50 favourite Inisherin for trainer Kevin Ryan who is now into 11/112.00 from 16/117.00.

"Three horses punters have got behind over the last few months are first reserve Nighteyes at 50/151.00, and two of the three Wathnan Racing horses in Irish raider Kind Of Blue and the previously mentioned favourite Lazzat."

